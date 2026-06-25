Beyond Maximalism: The Miximalist Shift for SS27

A new wave of maximalism is emerging for Spring/Summer 2027. Expressive yet intentionally eclectic, Miximalism hints at where maximalism is heading next: not a return to overt excess, but a more layered and nuanced interpretation of visual richness.

ABOUT Written by Patricia Maeda, Director, Womenswear Written by Patricia Maeda, Director, Womenswear Future Snoops

Arriving as a response to post-minimal fatigue, Miximalism marks a clear move away from restraint and the dominance of stealth aesthetics that have defined recent seasons. Where minimalism once offered comfort through simplicity, and traditional maximalism leaned into loud ornamentation, Miximalism occupies a more nuanced middle ground. It embraces diversity and abundance through unexpected combinations, allowing contrasting aesthetics, textures, and moods to coexist in harmony. Eclectic rather than excessive, it delivers an exciting and vibrant mix that brings a fresh sense of personality to seasonal dressing.

Pointing to this is a noticeable shift towards wardrobes that feel more collected and less coordinated. Layers, contrasts, and clashing combinations are becoming increasingly central to how women dress. Rather than following a single micro-trend or "core" aesthetic, personal style starts to feel curated rather than algorithmically prescribed. Shaped by a desire for richer self-expression, Miximalism signals fashion’s next move, where design is expressive and unexpected combinations replace fixed visual rules.

Clash Theory

Miximalism thrives on the unexpected pairing of fabrics, patterns, and colors. Combinations that once felt off-limits now create looks rich in contrast and personality. At its core is a shift from matching to mixing, where the intention is not about visual saturation, but about amplifying visual interest.

The mood is already taking shape in Resort 2027 collections, with Roberto Cavalli offering a strong reference point. The label, which is currently experiencing a notable resurgence fuelled by its signature bold print mixing and a renewed interest in vintage Cavalli, brings together a wide mix of archival prints, colliding them into a dense, patchwork-like language that feels distinctly aligned with the house’s unapologetic approach. In this new era of Miximalism, florals flirt with animal prints, stripes collide with abstract motifs, and unlikely combinations come together in unexpected harmony. The result is bold, but never chaotic.

Shape Shift

In Miximalism, silhouettes are defined by richly layered, voluminous forms that embrace freedom and movement. Billowing dresses, multi-dimensional blouses, cascading ruffles and generous high-low hems create a sense of dimensional dressing that feels alive and abundant.

Brands like Etro are no stranger to this language. For Marco De Vincenzo’s last Resort collection for the label, textural opulence took center stage. An intense mix of vivid prints was amplified by generous cascading ruffles, asymmetric hems, and unexpected trims of fringing and lace. It was maximalism, refined – with garments gaining depth through shifts in proportion and richly layered textures.

Embellishment also becomes central to this expression, with fringe, 3D floral appliqués, and tactile surface details acting as natural extensions of the Miximalist language. Gaining importance as we move into Spring/Summer 27, these elements move beyond decorative excess to function as style markers, reinforcing clothing as something expressive and character-driven. Recent collections from Ulla Johnson, Alémais, and Chanel all point to this shift, with 3D textures, eclectic artisanal flourishes, and layered fringed effects stepping into focus.

Styling Without Rules

At the heart of Miximalism is a more fluid approach to styling, where traditional fashion categories begin to blur. Vacation dressing is worn in the city, sporty codes are freely mixed within the everyday wardrobe, and evening elements are entering daywear. This shift reflects a more deliberate way of dressing, shaped by a growing willingness to move beyond traditional styling rules.

This is evident in collections from Valentino and Rabanne, both houses exploring a more youthful approach to dressing where high and low coexist with ease. A mash-up of references runs through these collections, with tracksuits sitting alongside opulent sequined jackets, while chainmail and faux fur collars are reworked into T-shirt silhouettes. These examples, defined by eccentric charm and unexpected pairings, highlight a growing trend towards individual expression and reinforce the idea that fashion’s most compelling moments often emerge from unexpected contrasts.

Shaping a more expressive, and far more interesting approach to fashion, Miximalism is a shared language of intentional eclecticism. Whether through print, silhouette, or styling, it reframes modern dressing as a balance of contrasting yet complementary elements, reflecting the idea that women themselves are not singular, but layered and multifaceted. In essence, Miximalism is maximalism with a soul: a celebration of contrast and individuality, where personal style becomes the ultimate fashion statement.