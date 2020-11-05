BFC and Vogue Fashion Fund announce applications are open for 2021

The British Fashion Council (BFC) on Thursday announced applications are open for its BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2021.

The fund will be welcomed by budding designer businesses who will benefit from its cash prize and mentoring programme. The fund, which was established in 2008, aims to celebrate exceptional talent and help businesses grow in areas such as accountancy, merchandising, strategy, international markets, retail and e-commerce.

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief British Vogue and Chair of the Fund Committee, said: “The BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund continues to be a vital initiative within the UK fashion industry. During this unprecedented time, we need to continue to do our utmost to protect and nurture young talents that bring so much energy and excitement to British fashion. I am looking forward to the inspiration and talent that all the applicants will bring.”

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive British Fashion Council, commented: “We are excited to welcome back the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund for 2021. As we continue to look at the future and the opportunity to change, collaborate and innovate, opening up the applications to include menswear and gender-neutral collections felt like the natural thing to do. The Fund offers a huge opportunity for both the shortlisted designers and the winner to gain invaluable knowledge and experience from our expert mentors and incredible monetary investment to develop their brand, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.”

For further information on the fund, eligibility and applications visit the [BFC website] (https://www.britishfashioncouncil.co.uk/business-support-awards/BFCVogue-Designer-Fashion-Fund/Application-Process--Form).

Applications are open until 6 January 2021.