BFC announces Fashion Awards nominees

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has officially revealed the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA), scheduled to take place on December 4th, 2023, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Organised by the BFC, TFA serves as the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and shines a spotlight on the pivotal role of fashion at the intersection of culture and entertainment. The annual event celebrates creative talent while narrating the stories of the year in fashion, emphasizing the values of purpose, excellence, and creativity. Notably, it pays homage to the remarkable influence of British creative energy on the global fashion industry.

The award categories unveiled on Tuesday include Model of the Year, British Menswear Designer of the Year, British Womenswear Designer of the Year, New Establishment Menswear, and New Establishment Womenswear. The winners in these categories will be announced during the awards ceremony.

This year, to ensure a comprehensive selection process, the BFC invited prominent industry figures with deep industry insights, including press and buyers, to define the shortlist of nominees. These nominees will now be presented to a Voting Committee comprising 1,000 leading members of the fashion industry who will cast their votes to determine the winners. Notably, for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to participate in the selection of the Model of the Year.

Model of the Year

Recognizing the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry over the last year, transcending the catwalk: Alton Mason; Anok Yai; Kai-Isaiah Jamal; Liu Wen; Mona Tougaard; Paloma Elsesser.

British Menswear Designer of the Year

Acknowledging a leading British menswear designer who consistently influences the global fashion landscape with innovative and creative designs: Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner; Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov; Kim Jones for Dior Men; Martine Rose for Martine Rose; Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S.Daley.

British Womenswear Designer of the Year

Recognizing a leading British womenswear designer who consistently shapes the global womenswear landscape with innovative and creative designs: Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem; Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo; Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka; Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda; Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha.

New Establishment Menswear

Celebrating a menswear designer who has pioneered a new movement in British fashion and made a lasting impact on the global industry: Bianca Saunders; Corteiz; Labrum London; Nicholas Daley; Saul Nash.

New Establishment Womenswear

Honoring a womenswear designer who has ignited a new wave in British fashion and left a significant mark on the global industry: Chopova Lowena; Dilara Fındıkoğlu; KNWLS; Robert Wun; Supriya Lele.

In addition to these awards, the Fashion Awards 2023 will also include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award, Leader of Change, and several Special Recognition Awards, honouring those who have made an exceptional contribution to the fashion industry. Furthermore, the event will celebrate 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world as part of NEW WAVE: Creatives.