BFC extends animal product ban to exotic skins

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is believed to have moved to ban the use of exotic skins by brands taking part in London Fashion Week. Brands that want to appear on the fashion week’s schedule must commit to not using the material in their collections when showing at the event.

BFC’s deputy director for policy and engagement, David Leigh-Pemberton, confirmed the news in a post on LinkedIn, where he noted designers would have to agree to these conditions as part of their LFW applications.

Leigh-Pemberton added that the ban came as part of a more comprehensive package of standards introduced under the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion, with an additional ban on feathers also said to be in discussion.

It extends on the council’s existing ban of animal fur on its runways, a decision that had been made back in December 2023, and followed similar moves by other industry leading organisations, including Copenhagen Fashion Week.

This latest ban has been hailed as a victory by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has been known to apply pressure onto various organisations and brands regarding their inclusion of animal products.

In light of the, the PETA’s vice president of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor, told FashionUnited: “PETA tips its hat to the BFC for banning wild-animal skins from its catwalks less than a year after it instituted a long-overdue no-fur policy at LFW.

“Tens of thousands of PETA supporters contacted the BFC, calling for this progressive move. We salute the compassionate British designers who helped usher in this new policy by recognising that crocodiles, lizards, snakes, and other animals should never be bludgeoned, impaled, or beheaded for their skin. The future of fashion is animal-free – and the future is now.”

This article was updated 14:05 CET to include a statement from the BFC’s David Leigh-Pemberton on LinkedIn confirming the news.