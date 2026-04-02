BFC partners with Barbour on new fashion scholarship

The British Fashion Council (BFC), which recently placed educational initiatives at the heart of its four-year strategic roadmap, has announced a new partnership with British heritage brand Barbour to launch an annual fashion design scholarship.

Launching under the BFC Foundation, the BFC x Barbour scholarship will provide funding and mentoring to a BA or MA fashion student studying at a BFC Colleges Council member university, which includes institutes such as UAL London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins, De Montfort University, Edinburgh College of Art, Manchester Fashion Institute, and the Royal College of Art.

Designed to reflect Barbour’s values of innovation and quality craftsmanship, the scholarship will support the recipient’s early career development “from education into the fashion industry”.

Dame Margaret Barbour, chair of Barbour, said in a statement: "The launch of the BFC x Barbour Scholarship is an important step in supporting and mentoring the next generation of designers.

“For over 130 years, Barbour has been committed to British craftsmanship, innovation and quality; through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our heritage, expertise and values to guide and inspire young designers on their creative journey."

The BFC x Barbour scholarship sits alongside existing BFC Foundation named scholarships, including Chanel, Dior and Joe Casely-Hayford.

The new scholarship follows the launch of the BFC’s new ‘2030: Access, Creativity, Growth’ strategy under chief executive, Laura Weir, which has plans to treble named branded scholarships in fashion, creative excellence and education to the value of 500,000 pounds over the next three years, as it looks to deepen support for designers at every stage through education, funding and industry access.

Weir added: “As set out in the BFC’s recently announced strategy, we are committed to increasing the number of named, brand-partnered scholarships across fashion, creative excellence and education and this scholarship is a direct delivery against that ambition.

“Scholarships like this are about more than funding. They open access and opportunity, ensuring creativity is not confined to geography or privilege but reaches talent wherever it exists across the UK. Barbour’s reputation for heritage and innovation makes them a brilliant collaborator on this mission.”

The full list of BFC Colleges Council members able to apply for the scholarship include: Arts University Bournemouth, Bath Spa University, Birmingham City University, Buckinghamshire New University, Cardiff School of Art and Design, Carmarthen School of Art, UAL Central Saint Martins, Coventry University, De Montfort University, Edinburgh College of Art, Falmouth University, Glasgow School of Art, Gray's School of Art, Kingston School of Art, Leeds Arts University, UAL London College of Fashion, London Metropolitan University, Manchester Fashion Institute, Middlesex University, Northumbria University, Nottingham Trent University, Ravensbourne University London, Royal College of Art, Sheffield Hallam University, University for the Creative Arts Epsom, University of Brighton, University of East London, University of Leeds, University of Salford, University of South Wales, University of the West of England Bristol, University of Westminster and Winchester School of Art.

The collaboration builds on Barbour’s student competition through the BFC Colleges Council earlier this year, which challenged fashion design students to reimagine tartan through the core values of craftsmanship, recontextualising fabrics through the lens of modernity, whilst still staying true to the original Barbour tartan set.

Three winners will be selected in spring, receiving 5,000 pounds each, alongside the opportunity to participate in an activation with Barbour during London Fashion Week in September 2026.

Paul Wilkinson, group deputy managing director at Barbour, added: “Tartan has played an important part in Barbour’s story since the company was founded in 1894. This competition gives students the chance to reimagine Barbour’s original and authentic tartans in contemporary shapes and fabrics, while remaining true to our heritage.

“Students will also have the opportunity to collaborate with our design team, gaining invaluable insight into how to balance modernity with authenticity, creating designs that truly embody tartan, a timeless symbol of our brand story.”