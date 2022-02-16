BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2022 Shortlist Announced

The British Fashion Council (BFC) on Tuesday announced the designers shortlisted for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2022.

The 8 shortlisted designers include Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, TOVE, Chopova Lowena, Completedworks, E.L.V. DENIM, NEOUS and Nicholas Daley. In 2021 the prize was awarded to Bethany Williams, with the inaugural award in 2010 won by Erdem.

The judging committee features a roster of notable industry experts and is chaired by British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful. Others include BFC CEO Caroline Rush, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Chief Commercial Officer Matchesfashion, Lauren Indvik, Fashion Editor Financial Times and Sarah Mower, Chief Critic Vogue.com.

The fund supports fashion businesses

Established in 2008, the BFC Vogue Fashion Fund aims to support creativity in business via a bespoke mentoring programme and cash prize of 200,000 pounds. The Fund is supported by British Vogue, Burberry, Clearpay, Paul Smith and Rodial.

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue and European Editorial Director, Vogue & Chair of the Fund Committee, said: “The BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is an integral initiative that supports emerging talent in the UK fashion industry. Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers who are a true reflection of the outstanding creative talent in the UK."

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive British Fashion Council, commented: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers. The team were astonished at the exceptional talent on display. The trade environment is becoming increasingly challenging, so it is essential for our community to come together and support these talented forces that are pushing fashion forward. This year’s shortlist demonstrates the incredible breadth of talent we have here in the UK and we are very excited to work with Edward and our new Judging Committee Members and Funders.”

The Fund criteria reflect the values of excellence in design and strong business acumen, and applications were encouraged from all over the UK, the BFC said in an emailed statement. Collections should incorporate the three pillars of the Institute of Positive Fashion: Environment, People and Community & Craftsmanship into their brand.

The BFC Vogue Fashion Fund is part of the BFC Foundation which brings all the BFC’s charitable initiatives under one umbrella supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on three areas: Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring.

In the last financial year the BFC raised 1.7 million pounds for the BFC Foundation and its talent support initiatives and supported 34 designers and a number of students through mentoring and financial support grants.

The shortlisted designers will be interviewed by the Fund Judging Committee this coming March with the winner/s announced in May.