BIRD offers the protection a bag needs

The Dutch fashion brand BIRD creates covers to protect any size bag. Think of (weather) influences from outside, but the cover also ensures that no one can take unsolicited belongings from your bag. BIRD is more than just a cover, it’s a statement in itself. What started as an independent fashion brand born out of necessity, has now grown into a bigger goal. The covers are available in the colours black, dark blue and dark green. In this way they match every outfit. There is also a transparent cover so that the bag remains visible and you can continue showing your bag. The covers are available in the sizes mini, medium and maxi. In addition to the original sizes, the XXS model is now also available. This model responds to the mini bag trend and it’s also a must have for the festival season.

