Birger Christensen Collective announces B Corp certification

Birger Christensen Collective, the Copenhagen-based fashion group, has achieved B Corp certification. The company, which owns brands Rotate and Remain, secured a robust score of 88.9 points across governance, workers, community, environment, and customer categories.

This certification places Birger Christensen Collective among a select group of global fashion houses to attain this recognition, underscoring the growing importance of sustainable and ethical practices in the sector. B Corp certification, administered by the non-profit B Lab, is awarded to companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Denise Christensen, CEO of Birger Christensen Collective, said in a statement: "BCorp is an instrumental network dedicated to transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet." She added that the certification aligns with the company's core values and ongoing efforts towards sustainability.

The company's journey towards B Corp certification began over two years ago, as part of its 2025 sustainability strategy. This long-term approach reflects a broader trend in the luxury fashion industry, where brands are increasingly focusing on long-term sustainability goals rather than short-term initiatives.

Birger Christensen Collective's efforts extend beyond environmental sustainability, encompassing social responsibility as well. The company has implemented programs aimed at empowering women in the fashion industry, including initiatives for team members, suppliers, and customers.

While the B Corp certification represents a significant achievement, the company has outlined further sustainability goals. These include implementing product certification and traceability policies, conducting environmental audits of suppliers, and initiating carbon reduction projects.

The global sustainable fashion market, valued at 7.8 billion dollars in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 33.05 billion dollars by 2030, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

As more luxury brands pursue B Corp certification and similar sustainability credentials, it signals a shift in the industry towards more responsible and transparent business practices. This trend is likely to continue as consumers increasingly demand ethical and sustainable products, particularly in the luxury segment.

According to McKinsey's 2024 State of Fashion Report, the period of self-regulation in the fashion industry is coming to an end. New regulations across different regions will substantially impact consumers and fashion companies. In response, brands and manufacturers might need to rethink their business models to adapt to these upcoming changes.