Birkenstock named Brand of the Year 2017

Footwear News has named their Brand of the Year for 2017 with popular label Birkenstock. This marks the second time that the German heritage brand has been recognized with this honor.

In 2013, the iconic sandal brand was awarded Brand of the Year as well. The award this year was received by the company's global chief executive officer, Markus Bensberg on November 28 in New York City.

"We are honored and incredibly grateful to be recognized by Footwear News. 2017 was an important year for Birkenstock in terms of brand-building and growth, especially in the U.S. with the BOX in partnership with Barneys New York, and our First Pop-Up store location. We continue this path of growth for the coming year with a global marketing initiative and new store openings worldwide," Bensberg said in a statement.

This year, Birkenstock also launched its Spring/Summer 2017 collection at the Tuileries Gardens for Paris Men's fashion Week. The line launched in June which contributed to the resurgence of the brand in the fashion industry. "2017 was a tremendous year for Birkenstock here in the U.S and around the globe. We will continue to aggressively manage our distribution while we expand our product range in the seasons ahead. We are thrilled and humbled to be named Brand of the Year again and we sincerely thank the industry for the recognition," Americas CEO, David Kahan, said in a statement.