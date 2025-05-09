Black dandyism: Street style stars
As everyone knows, the theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Exhibition is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ As recently reported by fashionunited.com, “The term ‘dandy’ refers to an individual who “studies” to dress elegantly. In the 18th century, it was the fashion in high society to dandify Black male servants. It later became a tool for Black people to reclaim their identity through both clothing and a certain personality. Today, sartorially dressed Black men, most with huge social media followings, can be seen at various international Fashion Weeks.
Here are our picks for the best dressed.
Pharrell Williams
Provenance: Paris
Occupation: designer, musician
IG name and followers: @Pharrell/15M
Quentin Stayfly Thrash
Provenance: Los Angeles
Occupation: Fashion designer
IG name and followers: @Stayflythrash/ 297K
Tim Victor
Provenance: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Singer/songwriter, stylist
IG name and followers: @mrtimvictor/4K
Désiré Mia
Provenance: Hanover, Germany
Occupation: model
IG name and followers: @des.qua/209K
Dr. Akin Faminu
Provenance: Lagos, Nigeria
Occupation: physician/fashion designer
IG name and followers: @akinfaminu/404K
Name: Derek Brownie
Provenance: Indianapolis & NYC
Occupation: digital creator
IG name and followers: @mrderrickbrownie/26K
Davonne Phillip
Provenance: Los Angeles
Occupation: stylist
IG name and followers: @davonne_phillip/23K
Alioune Badara Fall
Provenance: New York
Occupation: Creative director/model
IG name and followers: @aliounebf/208K
Cjay Syre
Provenance: New York City
Occupation: content creator
IG name and followers: cjay1k/176K
Travon Ridley-Evans
Provenance: Miami/New York City
Occupation: CEO/PR agency
IG name and followers: @theonetravon/153K