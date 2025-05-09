Black dandyism: Street style stars

As everyone knows, the theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Exhibition is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ As recently reported by fashionunited.com, “The term ‘dandy’ refers to an individual who “studies” to dress elegantly. In the 18th century, it was the fashion in high society to dandify Black male servants. It later became a tool for Black people to reclaim their identity through both clothing and a certain personality. Today, sartorially dressed Black men, most with huge social media followings, can be seen at various international Fashion Weeks.

Here are our picks for the best dressed.

Pharrell Williams

Credits: Pharrell Williams/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Paris

Occupation: designer, musician

IG name and followers: @Pharrell/15M

Quentin Stayfly Thrash

Credits: Quentin Stayfly Thrash/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Los Angeles

Occupation: Fashion designer

IG name and followers: @Stayflythrash/ 297K

Tim Victor

Credits: Tim Victor/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Singer/songwriter, stylist

IG name and followers: @mrtimvictor/4K

Désiré Mia

Credits: Désiré Mia/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Hanover, Germany

Occupation: model

IG name and followers: @des.qua/209K

Dr. Akin Faminu

Credits: Dr. Akin Faminu/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Lagos, Nigeria

Occupation: physician/fashion designer



IG name and followers: @akinfaminu/404K

Name: Derek Brownie

Credits: Derek Brownie/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Indianapolis & NYC

Occupation: digital creator

IG name and followers: @mrderrickbrownie/26K

Davonne Phillip

Credits: Davonne Phillip/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Los Angeles

Occupation: stylist

IG name and followers: @davonne_phillip/23K

Alioune Badara Fall

Credits: Alioune Badara Fall/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: New York

Occupation: Creative director/model

IG name and followers: @aliounebf/208K

Cjay Syre

Credits: Cjay Syre/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: New York City

Occupation: content creator

IG name and followers: cjay1k/176K

Travon Ridley-Evans

Credits: Travon Ridley-Evans/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Provenance: Miami/New York City

Occupation: CEO/PR agency

IG name and followers: @theonetravon/153K