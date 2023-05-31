Bluebell Group releases "2023 Asia Lifestyle Consumer Profile"

Bluebell Group, an Asian brand distributor and operator, has released the third volume of its "Asia Lifestyle Consumer Profile".

The study, based on a survey of 1,765 premium lifestyle consumers across six markets, provides insights into evolving sentiments and trends in premium and luxury segments such as fashion, accessories, beauty, and jewellery.

Three core trends have emerged from its study: First, there is a resurgence of "traditional" attitudes towards luxury, with consumers placing importance on brand reputation, service, and the status associated with luxury. However, there are distinct comfort zones when it comes to shopping for pre-owned, local, and niche products.

The second trend is the shift towards a "Feel Good" value system, where consumers prioritise healthy, natural, and ethical choices. Consumers now expect ethical and sustainable values as integral components of premium and luxury purchases. Interest in natural choice brands and the importance of brands' ethics and values have grown across various markets.

The third trend highlights the appeal of domestic and regional travel. Mainland Chinese and Japanese consumers are drawn to local destinations, while travelers from the rest of Asia are willing to spend on experiences. Mainland Chinese travelers, however, still prioritise shopping both abroad and domestically.

About Bluebell Group

The Bluebell Group operates an extensive distribution network and presence across multiple product categories, and is a key partner for many brands in Asia. The company employs 3,800 staff and has a turnover of 2 billion dollars.