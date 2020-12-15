

Blurring lines between classy and street, meet Le SLAP – an earth friendly fashion brand

Welcome to Le SLAP- to somewhere where reality meets dreams, where classy meets street – somewhere between paris and london.

Le SLAP creates perceptible quality lounge wear with a lavish capsule to be mixed, worn and re-worn seasonlessly in an earth - friendly way.

As for the meaning, it is the combination of two: english and french words- “slap” meaning raw and individualistic fashion with a mild french touch of “le”, which indicates french quality and its aesthetics.

We believe that fashion is art and dressing up is a form of art. Le slap is created to encourage citizens to be creative, empower them and encourage their self- realisation through the lens of fashion.

Our aim is to create a true strong believers in themselves #gangleslap, encourage their authenticity and inspire them to act as if no one is watching.

We do not discriminate clients by their demographics, we do not believe in separating clients by their gender, age, race or income, we do believe that they rather share common interests in lifestyle. We call them #gangleslap, they are curious, well-educated, love to travel and read a lot. That is what we all share in common.

Purchase Le SLAP as a retailer? Explore the collection on the FashionUnited B2B Marketplace



