Booking.com partners with alice + olivia at New York Fashion Week

Global travel giant Booking.com is partnering with American fashion brand alice + olivia at New York Fashion Week in September. Booking.com is offering travelers the opportunity to book the show venue, home to alice + olivia's catwalk presentation during New York Fashion Week - a fashion yacht moored at the Chelsea Piers.

Alice + olivia will showcase their spring summer 2019 collection on September 11th and its location will be 'powered' by Booking.com. Guests will arrive at the south entrance to Chelsea Piers, where they will embark on their interactive journey on a yacht outfitted with alice + olivia's signature designs, to evoke the ultimate vacation getaway.

According to its press release, three consumers will have the opportunity to book a sleepover of 'epic proportions' via Booking.com. The yacht used in the alice + olivia fashion presentation, which features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, will be available to consumers on Booking.com, conjuring images of stepping off your private vessel in Positano, while staying literal steps from the beating heart of New York Fashion Week.

"Travel has always been a big inspiration for me; it is a huge part of my creative process. This season, the theme of my presentation is "Passport to Wonderland." I wanted the collection and experience to reflect the women of the world and the vibrant countries and cultures they represent; the prints, patterns and colors from each destination continue to inspire me," commented Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia. "Through this partnership with Booking.com, I'm excited to merge the world of travel with fashion, to highlight the influence fashion has on travel and vice versa."

"Fashion plays a big part in our customers planning and preparations for their vacations all around the world. We are excited to embrace the confidence and joy that fashion brings them through our partnership with alice + olivia," Booking.com's CEO, Gillian Tans added. "This New York Fashion Week activation celebrates the best way to experience fashion and travel with the ultimate New York fashion experience in a cool and unique place to stay."

Photo credit: alice + olivia x Booking.com fashion yacht; source: Booking.com