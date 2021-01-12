Borders were yesterday, the future belongs to GROUNDIES®

Become our franchise partner and tap into an enormous market potential!

Maybe borders are not for you? Then you've come to the right place! Just one year old and already on its way to becoming a global brand: GROUNDIES® are making history.

Do you want to be a part of it?

What makes GROUNDIES® barefoot shoes unique

GROUNDIES® is one of the fastest growing footwear brands in the world. Because we are completely redefining the concept of barefoot shoes. Unconditional well-being, premium designs and sustainable quality - Made in EU.



The result: even more barefoot feeling for all fans of barefoot shoes and a revolutionary wearing experience for all those who appreciate high-quality shoe fashion.

GROUNDIES®: When healthy becomes a lifestyle

With the groundbreaking combination of premium quality materials and the unique TrueSense® sole technology, we provide holistic well-being from foot to head. First, your foot muscles experience the difference from traditional shoes. You will feel the ground much more intensely and be more aware of your surroundings. In this way, you will not only strengthen your feet and posture but also your own body awareness. You will learn to love walking again with every step you take.



What's more, in GROUNDIES® you not only walk in a healthy way but also in the trendiest styles of the moment. Our shoes are therefore 100% in line with the spirit of the times:

Sustainability and meaningfulness

Our shoes are developed and produced sustainably from an economic, ecological and social point of view. Responsible resource planning, a digital workflow, good quality and fairly paid manual work are integral parts of our philosophy.

Health and Self-care

In these times, we want to go through our lives more carefully and responsibly and still not give up on the latest fashion trends. Shoes feel better when they not only look great but are also made fairly and with forethought. GROUNDIES® are therefore ideal for all those who want to express their individuality in style and at the same time do something good for their body and the environment. Compromises are a thing of the past with GROUNDIES®.

Through our ground-breaking, forward-looking approach, we are tapping into a rapidly growing market potential both within and outside the barefoot shoe market.

And what can you do?

Just like us, our franchisees are convinced that the future belongs to brands that combine functionality, sustainability and strong designs.

Building on this passion, we are looking for strong, ambitious personalities who want to revolutionise the world of barefoot shoes and the entire shoe world together with us. Do you also have a high sense of responsibility, leadership qualities and a strong entrepreneurial spirit? Then we should get to know each other!

Our target?

To further increase the visibility of the GROUNDIES® brand all over the world and to use and advance the economically strong growth in a meaningful way. And this is where you come in: Together with you and your GROUNDIES® Store in important metropolitan areas and other attractive locations, we are strengthening our worldwide brand presence. The distribution of our future-oriented shoes in a unique premium quality opens up an endless potential of customers for you. We are always on hand to answer your questions in a relationship of trust.

Your advantages as a GROUNDIES® partner at a glance

promising self-fulfilment with a proven concept

support with the location analysis

optimal transfer of knowledge about barefoot shoes and foot health

reliable support from an innovative global brand

regular partner meetings, workshops and training

no hidden franchise fee

quality Made in EU products in the very latest, versatile collections

detailed franchise manual based on the operational GROUNDIES® know-how

assumption of costs for furnishing and equipping the store

establishment in the future market of health and sustainability