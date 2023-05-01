Bottega Veneta launches fanzine dedicated to Kate Moss

Bottega Veneta has launched a new fanzine dedicated to the legendary supermodel Kate Moss.

The volume, which is like a personal diary, features collages and images of the iconic model, and aims to offer an invitation to enter the world of Bottega Veneta and embrace a sense of youthful wonder, both of Ms Moss and Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Mr Blazy said that Kate Moss was his first Google search and would forever associate the sound of a modem with looking for Moss's photographs online. The supermodel, who walked for Bottega Veneta last season wearing an unbuttoned plaid shirt, white vest and leather jeans, captured the imagination of the fashion industry in the 90s with her style, irreverence and introduction of a new standard of beauty on the catwalk.

The publication in homage to the supermodel is connected to two other volumes from the fashion house that showcase Gaetano Pesce's creations for the brand and unpublished photographs capturing the movement and emotions of SS2023.

During the recent design week in Milan, Pesce also created an installation titled 'Come and see' inside the brand's flagship store on via Montenapoleone, which framed a series of limited edition bags created following the inspiration of the artist's drawings.