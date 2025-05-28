Bottega Veneta marks 50 Years of Intrecciato as Creative Director Louise Trotter prepares for debut

With September’s Milan Fashion Week many months away, the fashion industry is closely watching Bottega Veneta, where newly appointed creative director Louise Trotter is poised to unveil her first collection. While Trotter has remained out of the public eye since her appointment, which began end of January, the house has maintained momentum with a campaign celebrating its most enduring symbol: the iconic Intrecciato weave.

Launched in 1975, Intrecciato—Bottega Veneta’s signature handwoven leather technique—has long stood as a discreet emblem of the brand’s artisanal integrity. In an era saturated with logos and visual excess, its tactile sophistication has become a symbol of understatement: a language of luxury spoken fluently by those who value refinement over recognition. Daniel Lee amplified its scale during his brief but impactful tenure, while Matthieu Blazy later distilled it with subtlety and precision.

The latest campaign, titled Craft is our Language, marks the 50th anniversary of the technique. Directed by British photographer Jack Davison and choreographed by Lenio Kaklea, the visual project avoids spectacle in favour of subtle gestures, reinforcing the house’s ethos that true luxury resides in craftsmanship and materiality. Through cinematic stills and movement, the campaign communicates a reverence for human hands—both as tools of creation and as conveyors of meaning.

While the campaign reinforces Bottega Veneta’s artisanal roots, it also serves as strategic positioning ahead of a significant leadership transition. Trotter, known for her thoughtful minimalism and tenure at Lacoste and Joseph, is expected to bring a refined sensibility to the brand. According to sources close to the maison, she has been working behind the scenes for months, quietly aligning her vision with the brand’s codes.

In a crowded luxury market increasingly dominated by fast cycles and digital fanfare, Bottega Veneta’s decision to anchor its pre-season messaging around craftsmanship—not celebrity or shock—is a considered move. It signals a continued investment in heritage and a desire to deepen brand equity at a time when many competitors chase volume over value.