Bottega Veneta to offer lifetime guarantee service on its handbags

Luxury handbags are investment pieces, yet despite their desirability and high price points, they are also privy to normal wear and tear, despite being high-end products.

Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta is hoping its new lifetime warranty assurance is proof its bags are produced to last. From November a new service called “Certificate of Craft” will give customers the added protection that comes with a guarantee for life.

“Bottega Veneta is an extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity,” Bottega Veneta’s CEO, Leo Rongone said in a statement. “The Certificate of Craft is born out of a desire to offer our clients a superior service of long-term preservation of their products. Our intention is to maintain products in use for longer, reducing the need for replacement.”

While fashion houses are increasingly offering repair services to customers, a lifetime warranty elevates the service by iterating products are made using the finest materials and craftsmanship, which will stand the test of time.

Brands including H&M, Zara and Uniqlo offer repair and alterations at select stores, however fast fashion items are rarely produced to last, from multiple washes that break down cheap fabrics to hardware on accessories that become faulty after regular usage.

Investors are seeing opportunities in the repairs sector, too, after the success of new start-ups like London-based platform The Seam, which connects repair services and makers depending on the specific type of alteration required. According to Business of Fashion the company has facilitated over 10,000 repairs and alterations since it debuted in 2020, reporting a 20 percent month-on-month increase in customers.