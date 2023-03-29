Bottega Veneta to showcase FW23 in Beijing

Bottega Veneta is to host a repeat showcase of its Fall 2023 collection with a catwalk presentation in Beijing.

The Italian luxury house previously showed the season’s collection during Milan fashion week in February. The brand said it will add new dedicated looks to avoid it being a carbon copy of the Milan show.

It is unclear if the presentation in China will have the same statues and bronzes for the production that were loaned from Italian museums, which aimed to connect the brand to its Italian heritage.

Bottega Veneta famously quit social media under previous creative director Daniel Lee, who is now the creative lead at Burberry. This included leaving Instagram and Weibo, the Chinese social media app. In February, Bottega Veneta’s Weibo account was quietly reactivated, in line with a strategy to gain wider visibility in the Chinese market and boost sales.

Last year Bottega Veneta celebrated Chinese Lunar New Year by taking over part of the Great Wall of China with a monumental digital screen.