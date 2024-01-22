Bows: 2024’s most important trim, according to Pinterest and Ebay
Pinterest predicts that the bow trend will continue during 2024
According to Pinterest, one of the major 2024 micro trends will be trimming garments and accessories with a variety of bows. The company has reported a 180 to 190 percent uptick in searches like “Bow outfit” and “Bow necklace.” New York designer Sandy Liang is renowned for using bows to embellish all manner of looks and styles. Here are two from her SS24 runway show.
Look 12: A black tank dress with a 3D embellishment: a pink rose on a green stem with two bows in blue.
Look 10: A yellow cardigan set with heart and floral-shaped mother-of-pearl buttons, the arms tied in a bow, shown with brown low-rise shorts with a bow embellishment.
Liang also sells ribbon bows specifically for the purpose of wearing as hair accessories. It’s a look made popular by the ‘blokette’ trend .
The Palermo bow in white satin
Ebay’s desirable auction items with bow embellishments
According to Ebay: “Nostalgia-fueled fashion trends have been redefined this year. From barbiecore to balletcore, these trends have dominated the runway, TikTok and streetstyle more than ever — and now bows are having their moment.”
Gucci ‘Guccify yourself’ bow-applique track jacket
Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami 2003 Cherry Blossom Monogram Shoulder Bag
Puma x Fenty pink satin sneakers
Chopard happy diamonds gold women's watch
The pre-fall 2024 season is almost complete and has proven that bows of all kinds will continue to trend throughout next year. At Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli used feminine details including bows, in contrast with a more masculine approach to tailoring.
Look 30: A yellow wool duffle coat with bow fasteners
Look 8: A black satin shirt with a white scalloped placket and black dickie bow and a matching black satin mini skirt.