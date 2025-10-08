Brand Radar: Des Petits Hauts celebrates 25 years of Parisian style and Not-So-'Little' moments

Founded in 2000 by sisters Katia and Vanessa Sanchez, Des Petits Hauts has grown into a Parisian staple known for its playful, feminine aesthetic. What began with a handful of “little tops” (a literal translation of the brand name) has expanded into a global brand recognized for pastel knits, delicate prints, and sparkling accessories. Its motto, “la vie en plus jolie” (life made more beautiful), captures the brand’s spirit: clothes that feel light, joyful, and distinctly French. Today, Des Petits Hauts blends its heritage of softness and femininity with a modern approach to retail and digital storytelling, attracting a loyal audience across Europe and beyond.

Brand History and Evolution

The brand’s origins were modest: in 2000, the sisters launched a 20-piece collection of simple, lightweight tops, each adorned with a signature lucky star charm. By 2002, they had opened their first Paris boutique, and within a decade, Des Petits Hauts had developed into a full lifestyle label, adding dresses, knitwear, outerwear, and accessories. E-commerce launched in 2013, enabling international sales, and by its 20th anniversary in 2020, the company had 92 standalone stores in Europe alongside a wholesale network of about 800 retailers worldwide. Despite founder Katia stepping back in 2019, Vanessa continues to lead the creative vision, ensuring the brand’s DNA, poetic prints, soft textures, and cheerful color palettes, remains intact.

Key Success Factors and Social Media Presence

One of Des Petits Hauts’ key success factors is its consistent, transgenerational appeal. The brand speaks to style-conscious teens and adult women alike who seek comfortable, high-quality staples without compromising on charm. Des Petit Hauts emphasizes joyous femininity: exclusive in-house prints, subtle yet vibrant color palettes, and ultra-soft yarns that set the brand apart. This distinctive identity has fostered a loyal community, which the company has skillfully nurtured via social media.

Des Petits Hauts was an early adopter of Instagram, using the platform to share its “univers poétique et coloré” (poetic and colorful universe) and engage directly with customers through the #despetitsmoment hashtag. Its official Instagram account today has over 260,000 followers, where the brand regularly posts lookbook imagery, behind-the-scenes snaps, and celebrating everyday joys. More recently, Des Petits Hauts has also ventured onto TikTok, leveraging short-form videos to showcase outfit inspiration and playful styling tips.

Product Range and Pricing

Though it started with “little tops,” Des Petits Hauts today offers a complete wardrobe that captures its whimsical Parisian spirit. The collection spans airy blouses and shirts priced between €60–€120, printed dresses around €150–€180, and its much-loved knitwear – mohair-blend cardigans and jumpers – typically retailing at €180–€250. Outerwear adds a more premium touch, with tailored wool coats and trench jackets ranging from €250–€300.

This layered price architecture allows the brand to welcome customers at multiple entry points, from affordable everyday pieces to investment items, all bound together by Des Petits Hauts’ distinctive soft colors, playful details, and timeless femininity.

Global Presence

Though rooted in Paris, Des Petits Hauts has built a strong international footprint. Its own boutiques span France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Spain, while its wholesale network and e-commerce presence bring its collections to dozens of countries worldwide. Approximately 60% of sales come from outside France, underscoring its broad appeal. Online, the brand ships to nearly 30 European countries, making its whimsical Parisian style accessible to a wide customer base. Partnerships with department stores like Galeries Lafayette and Printemps in Paris further cement its visibility, while independent concept stores worldwide showcase its collections.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, Des Petits Hauts plans to continue its measured international expansion, particularly within Europe, while nurturing growth through selective partnerships abroad. The brand typically produces two main collections per year, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter, complemented by pre-collections and capsules, ensuring fresh offerings throughout the year.

Sustainability is also shaping its trajectory. The company prioritizes natural fibers, and in 2025 became one of the first French brands to publish environmental impact scores for each garment online with the impact company Fairly Made. This step reflects growing regulatory requirements in France but also positions Des Petits Hauts as a seeker of change, without setting unrealistic standards.

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, Des Petits Hauts remains anchored in its founding values: playful femininity, artisanal quality, and the idea that clothing can make life more beautiful. With a loyal following, a solid digital presence, and ambitious yet thoughtful plans for growth, the brand seems well-positioned to continue charming customers through different generations.