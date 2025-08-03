Brand radar: esmé studios and sustainable simplicity

esmé studios is a Danish womenswear brand defined by its clean, minimalist aesthetic and commitment to sustainability. Founded in 2018 in Denmark, the label blends effortless Scandinavian style with mindful design. Each piece is crafted from certified organic or recycled materials and designed to be worn on repeat, emphasizing neutral tones and timeless, everyday appeal. Known for its ‘buy less, buy better’ ethos, esmé studios has gained a loyal following of eco-conscious, style-savvy consumers drawn to its comfortable yet sophisticated basics. The brand’s Instagram feed showcases calm, pared-back outfits and behind-the-scenes content, helping it cultivate a slow-living social media community.

Brand history and evolution

Established amid a push for more responsible fashion, esmé studios set out from inception to offer an alternative to fast fashion. Its parent company, Oriental Group, imbued the brand with a mission of transparency and fair production. Early on, esmé studios produced four seasonal collections per year, but in 2023 it embraced a slower approach, now releasing only two main collections annually to curb overproduction. These are supplemented by a couple of small in-season drops to keep assortments fresh. The designs have always been minimalistic and timeless, intended for “everyone in everyday life”—whether at home or the office—with a focus on soft, comfortable materials. In 2022, the label launched a pre-owned program on its webshop, encouraging customers to trade in and shop second-hand esmé studios pieces as part of its circular fashion efforts, still an active part of the brand today.

Social media and key success factors

A core strength of esmé studios lies in its ability to communicate its values clearly and consistently, particularly through Instagram. Rather than chasing trends or viral moments, the brand uses its social media presence to build trust and foster transparency. Its Instagram feed reflects the brand’s calm, minimalist aesthetic, with earthy tones, soft silhouettes, and clean styling. One of the standout features is the recurring segment titled ‘Did you know’, where esmé studios shares detailed explanations about its materials, certifications, and production processes. These posts offer followers insight into topics such as the benefits of GOTS-certified organic cotton, water-saving production methods, or the traceability of their supply chain.

Credits: esmé studios

Price range and latest collection

esmé studios offers an accessible price range for its core collection, positioning itself as “accessible luxury” in sustainable fashion. Prices for its latest summer 2025 collection pieces span from around 40 euros up to about 130 euros. For instance, a GOTS-certified ‘Blossom’ organic cotton tank top is listed at 40 euros on the brand’s webshop. At the higher end, a feminine ‘ESStar’ smocked midi dress in organic cotton is priced at 120 euros. In between, staples like relaxed tops and blouses retail for about 50 euros to 80 euros, and knit sweaters or skirts range around 100 euros. Even outerwear pieces, such as short jackets, typically fall near 180 euros original price.

This moderate pricing reflects esmé studios’ goal to provide high-quality, sustainable garments at attainable prices. Shoppers can find everyday essentials, from soft T-shirts and trousers to cozy knitwear and dresses, without a prohibitive cost barrier.

Credits: esmé studios

Global reach and presence

Though rooted in Denmark, esmé studios has rapidly expanded its international presence. The brand’s collections are currently available in over thirty countries, largely across Europe and beyond. Its official online store ships to thirty-two countries, including most EU nations, from Germany, France, and the Netherlands to Slovakia and Malta, as well as farther-flung markets like Australia, Norway, Iceland, and Greenland. In addition to its direct e-commerce, esmé studios is stocked by various international retailers and online platforms. Notably, the label is featured on major fashion sites such as Zalando and Boozt, and carried by select boutiques from London to Helsinki. This omnichannel approach has helped esmé studios reach a broad audience despite its relatively recent founding.

Credits: esmé studios

Future outlook

Looking ahead, esmé studios appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory while staying true to its values. The company plans to deepen its sustainability initiatives and transparency efforts, aiming to map its entire supply chain down to raw material processing by 2025. Design-wise, it will likely maintain its streamlined two-collection calendar, focusing on seasonless pieces that remain relevant year-round. The success of its pre-owned clothing program has encouraged esmé studios to invest further in circular fashion, engaging customers in recycling and resale to extend each garment’s life.

The coming years should see this Copenhagen-born label continue to "hold itself in high esteem", true to the French meaning of its name, by championing conscious consumption and timeless design in the global market.