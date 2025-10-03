Brand Radar: Friendship at the heart of Ami Paris

Few brands manage to harbour an instant recognisability quite like Ami Paris. Founded by Alexandre Mattiussi in 2011, Ami (which simply means “friend” in French) has built a reputation for effortless tailoring, elevated essentials, and that signature Ami logo that now flashes across knitwear from Paris to Seoul. Positioned between luxury and streetwear, the label is known for blending sharp cuts with a sense of warmth and playfulness. In just over a decade, it has grown from a single boutique in Paris to a global fashion player, powered as much by its clever branding strategy as by its contemporary wardrobe staples.

Brand History and Evolution

Mattiussi’s vision for Ami was born out of experience at houses like Dior, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs, but his own brand took a more personal route. He wanted to create clothes his friends would actually wear, chic, yes, but also real, comfortable, and democratic. The first Ami boutique opened in Paris in 2012, and by 2013 the label had won the prestigious ANDAM prize, putting it firmly on the French fashion map. The hallmark Ami de Coeur motif (a red heart atop the letter “A”) was introduced early and became emblematic of the house’s friendly, love-themed identity. In the years that followed, the brand expanded into womenswear, growing beyond its menswear roots while keeping the same aesthetic codes: clean lines, minimalist palettes, a touch of playfulness.

Credits: Ami Paris

Ami quickly became a staple for the kind of modern dresser who values quality but doesn’t want to look overly styled. Its positioning, accessible luxury, has been a sweet spot in fashion’s middle ground: not as intimidating (or expensive) as traditional luxury, but far above the churn of fast fashion.

Key Success Factors and Social Media

The brand has built a community of over one million Instagram followers, with polished campaign visuals, Paris runway highlights, and plenty of heart-logo moments. But it’s not just about glossy fashion shoots: AMI’s feed often leans into lifestyle storytelling, rooftop shows at Galeries Lafayette, candid videos from runway shows, or playful storytelling of friendship and love. The brand has also embraced a celebrity marketing approach akin to top luxury houses: campaigns and content featuring stars like actor Dylan O’Brien for FW25, as well as pop icons like model Alex Consani for SS26.

SS26 Credits: Ami Paris

On TikTok, Ami has tapped into storytelling content that engages the community: showcasing real people and places in Paris, and ofcourse showcasing its universally loved A♥ sweaters. Content ranges from restaurant guides to aesthetic show roundups. The brand also earned organic buzz when its pieces popped up in Emily in Paris. Beyond likes and shares, this digital fluency has kept AMI present in the cultural conversation, showing its development from logo-recognisability to sophisticated outfitting.

Product Range and Pricing

AMI’s price tags tell the story of its positioning. On the European webshop, basics like Ami de Cœur T-shirts retail around €135–€180, while logo sweatshirts and hoodies fall in the €240–€370 range. Knitwear, especially the iconic logo crewnecks, typically sells for €400–€500. At the higher end, tailored blazers start around €735, and winter wool coats stretch to €1,100–€1,500.

In the most recent Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Alexandre Mattiussi pared the wardrobe down to just nine colors, opting for a look that was “less preppy” but still retained Ami’s signature polished ease. The eye was drawn instead to volumized details and sculptural tailoring oversized belt buckles, topstitched pockets, and high notched lapels, creating subtle drama within streamlined silhouettes that were often echoed across both men’s and women’s looks.

Credits: Ami Paris

Global Reach and Footprint

What started as a single Paris boutique is now a global network. As of 2025, Ami operates around 75 standalone stores and partners with 700+ multibrand retailers in over 100 countries. Its European presence is especially strong, with flagship stores in Paris, London, Milan, and Berlin. The brand’s reach extends far into Asia too, with multiple stores across China, Japan, and South Korea, reflecting its global appeal. Online, AMI’s webshop ships widely across the EU, ensuring accessibility even in markets without a physical store.

Ami boutique at le Marais Credits: Courtesy of Ami

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Ami Paris shows no signs of slowing down. In line with the industry’s calendar, the house presents two main collections per year, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter, often at Paris Fashion Week, in addition to occasional capsules. The creative direction remains under Alexandre Mattiussi’s steady hand, ensuring continuity of the brand’s core aesthetic of “joyful, reassuring simplicity” and quality. After several years of hyper-growth, management has signaled a focus on sustainable expansion and brand consistency. “We want to strengthen the foundations,” notes Chief Executive Santi-Weil, highlighting efforts to streamline Ami’s message across retail and wholesale channels.

There is also room for category growth: womenswear, only introduced a few years ago, already accounts for 15% of sales and is poised to expand further. Backed by strong financial performance (annual revenues surpassed €300 million by 2024) and an engaged online community, the brand is expected to stay true to its friendly, Parisian ethos, a formula that has turned a local boutique into a worldwide favorite.