Brand Radar: How Husbands Paris is reinvigorating classic menswear

Husbands is a French fashion label that has made a name in luxury menswear by fusing vintage-inspired tailoring with contemporary flair. Founded in 2012 by Nicolas Gabard, a former lawyer-turned-designer, the brand quickly gained acclaim for its archetypically Parisian collections that mix classic suiting with references to music and film. Husbands’ key aesthetic can be described as “sexy, ’70s-inspired” tailoring, think strong-shouldered double-breasted suits, flared trousers, sharp waistlines and rich vintage fabrics. The result is an elevated yet expressive style that serves as a modern alternative to more conservative menswear brands. Today, Husbands is known for making the suit cool again.

Brand History and Evolution

Husbands was born out of Gabard’s personal quest for the perfect suit. Dissatisfied with the staid state of menswear in the late 2000s, he opened the first Husbands boutique in Paris’s 9th arrondissement in 2012. Drawing inspiration from cultural icons (from 1960s French New Wave films to rock stars like Mick Jagger), Gabard set out to create old tailoring classics, made new again. Over the past decade, the brand has stayed true to its vision. Its style has remained impressively consistent, steeped in a seventies influence, even as the company grew from a small 5-person team to 15 employees and opened a second Paris boutique by 2024. Husbands now releases two collections per year in line with the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter fashion calendar. The latest Fall/Winter 2025 collection continues to build on its signature look.

Key Success Factors and Social Media

Several factors underpin Husbands’ rise to prominence. First is its distinctive design ethos: Gabard’s knack for injecting sensuality and individuality into traditional menswear has struck a chord. The brand’s pieces, from elegantly wide-lapel suits to silky shirts and striped ties, exude a “boozy Gallic flair” that attracts tastemakers and celebrities. Notable fans range from rock musicians like Alex Turner and Andrew Scott to style icons such as Ines de la Fressange and Alexa Chung, all of whom have been spotted in Husbands’ designs.

The label has cultivated a devoted following on Instagram, where its official account boasts over 100,000 followers who eagerly consume its lookbook imagery, throwback inspirations shots and behind-the-scenes content. This strong Instagram presence has amplified international awareness, helping the brand reach younger, trend-conscious audiences far beyond Paris. This online buzz translates into real-world success: the brand reports that the United States now accounts for about 40% of its online orders.

Product Range and Pricing

Husbands specializes in high-quality tailoring and refined wardrobe essentials, all produced in Europe with an emphasis on fine materials. The core collection spans everything from full canvas suits and sport coats to shirts, trousers, knitwear, and accessories. Prices reflect the premium craftsmanship yet remain competitive for the luxury segment. For example, a signature Husbands two-piece suit in wool twill is priced around €1,850, while a double-breasted overcoat in pure wool runs about €1,750. Trousers, including the brand’s popular high-waisted flared pants, generally range from roughly €480 to €520. Even more accessible are the shirts and accessories: crisp cotton dress shirts start around the mid–€200s, and silk ties retail for approximately €140–€160. This detailed range from entry-level items to investment pieces illustrates Husbands’ positioning as “accessible luxury”, offering both aspirational hero pieces and everyday elegant basics. As one fashion editor noted, Husbands’ trousers, shirts and ties are “perfect and so well priced” for the quality, underscoring the value that underpins the brand’s pricing strategy.

Global Footprint and future outlook

From a single shop in Paris, Husbands has methodically expanded its footprint to a select number of international markets. In France, the brand operates two flagship boutiques (nicknamed Rive Droite and Rive Gauche, on opposite banks of Paris) to serve its home base. Beyond its own stores, Husbands partners with upscale retailers worldwide. Today, its products are available through stockists in at least six countries across Europe and Asia. In the UK, luxury retailer MatchesFashion recently announced an exclusive Husbands capsule, signaling the brand’s entry into the British market. Meanwhile, customers in the United States, Australia, and beyond can shop Husbands via its global e-commerce site, which ships internationally. This careful mix of own stores, wholesale stockists, and a strong online store means Husbands is now active in roughly 7+ countries (and growing). In short, the label has evolved from a Parisian secret into a globally recognised brand with a presence on multiple continents.

Looking ahead, Husbands appears poised for continued momentum. Designer Nicolas Gabard remains focused on pushing the envelope of what classic menswear can be. He describes Husbands as “fashion tailoring”, respecting traditional quality (canvas construction, structured shoulders) while infusing avant-garde creativity inspired by designers like Margiela and Jil Sander. Recent collections have shown bolder moves, from ultra-wide 1930s-style trousers to vibrant silk shirts and even graphic tees paired unexpectedly with tailored jackets.

This blend of old and new keeps the brand’s offering fresh and relevant. Industry observers note that Gabard has built a loyal community by “developing a new desirability” for tailored clothing, proving that classic suits with a ‘sexy’ twist can captivate a modern audience. Husbands is set to remain an influential force in menswear, one that turns well-dressed men into, as Gabard puts it, “the sexiest guy in the room”.