Brand Radar: La Veste - Playful vintage prints driving a global Fashion Phenomenon

La Veste is a vibrant Spanish fashion brand celebrated for its playful prints and vintage-inspired style. Founded in 2018 by stylist Blanca Miró and designer María de la Orden, the label quickly gained a cult following with its bold aesthetic and social media buzz. From Instagram to TikTok, La Veste’s eclectic designs and empowering message have struck a chord with trend-conscious audiences, making it one of the indie success stories of recent years. The brand’s name itself means “the blazer” in French – a fitting tribute to its origins in statement jackets.

Brand History and Evolution

La Veste launched in late 2018 with a line of offbeat blazers that looked plucked from a chic thrift store. Miró, an influencer known for her 300,000+ Instagram followers, and De la Orden, a designer, combined their love of vintage clothing to create something new.

Early collections featured bright stripes, gingham checks, and mismatched buttons, giving classic blazers a one-of-a-kind twist. Each piece was meant to be a “statement” in the wearer’s wardrobe. As the brand grew, its lineup expanded beyond blazers to include dresses, skirts, knitwear and even home décor – all handmade in Spain with an artisanal touch.

Despite the expansion, the founders stayed true to their vision of bold, unconventional pieces that defy fleeting trends in favor of timeless whimsy. Today, La Veste typically presents two main collections per year (spring/summer and fall/winter) to align with the fashion calendar, often supplemented by limited-run capsules that keep fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.

Social Media and Key Success Factors

A major driver of La Veste’s success has been its savvy use of social media and the creative credibility of its founders. From the start, Miró’s and De la Orden’s own influence helped shine a spotlight on the fledgling brand. On Instagram, La Veste’s colorful feed — boasting hundreds of thousands of followers, showcases the brand’s quirky prints on influencers and everyday fans alike, fueling high engagement and organic word-of-mouth.

Another key to La Veste’s popularity is its commitment to quality and originality. All garments are produced responsibly in limited quantities, giving them an air of exclusivity while also supporting sustainable practices. By sidestepping mass-market trends and focusing on an extravagant, joyful spirit, La Veste has built a distinctive identity that sets it apart. The target audience for La Veste is fashion-forward women who appreciate artful, eclectic design and want to stand out from the crowd.

Product Range and Pricing

La Veste’s collections are defined by playful vintage-inspired prints, bold tailoring, and artisanal craftsmanship. Its key categories include blazers, dresses, tops & bottoms, and accessories.

Blazers: The brand’s iconic category, ranging from €420–€495, including standout pieces like the striped Poker Blazer (€465) and the velvet-trimmed Marseille Blazer (€495). Known for exaggerated silhouettes and vibrant patterns, these jackets are often the centerpiece of each collection

Dresses: La Veste’s dresses feature nostalgic cuts and colorful fabrics, priced between €350–€430. Signature examples include the romantic Campari Dress in velvet (€395) and the patchwork Voile Dress (€365), both exemplifying the label’s commitment to statement-making femininity.

Tops & Bottoms: A mix of tailored trousers, flared pants, and blouses with signature collars, this category typically ranges from €160–€625. Highlights include the Corduroy Bermuda Shorts (€165), Gingham Flare Pants (€215), and the luxurious Polka Silk Shirt (€625), crafted in limited quantities.

Accessories: La Veste’s accessories add whimsy to any outfit, retailing between €75–€160. Notable items include the Costa Bucket Hat (€95) and Striped Tote Bags (€115), all produced in limited runs with matching seasonal fabrics.

La Veste releases two main collections per year — Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter — and frequently supplements them with capsule drops and surprise launches. Every item is produced in Spain in limited quantities, emphasizing its slow fashion philosophy and commitment to originality.

Global Reach

In just a few years, La Veste has grown from a niche project into an internationally recognized label. The company is currently active in multiple countries, delivering worldwide through its e-commerce platform and partnering with select high-end stockists.

Physical retail presence has steadily expanded: La Veste’s designs can be found in boutiques across at least seven countries, including Belgium, Spain, France, Luxembourg, Poland, Brazil, and the United States. Notably, prestigious retailers like Le Bon Marché in Paris carry the brand, reflecting its rising global appeal.

This broad footprint is supported by the brand’s robust online community: fans from around the globe connect via social media, effectively turning Instagram into a virtual storefront and style club. The founders have also staged pop-up shops (including a successful New York City event that attracted enthusiastic “super fans”) to build excitement in new markets. As of 2025, La Veste is exploring the possibility of a permanent London store, signaling confidence in its worldwide growth trajectory.

With over 7 countries hosting La Veste stockists and customers ordering online from many more, the brand’s distinctive striped and checkered pieces are truly traveling far beyond Spain’s borders.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, La Veste’s future appears as bright as its color palette. The brand shows no signs of slowing down: its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection garnered acclaim for blending British countryside tweeds and velvets with the house’s hallmark whimsy, and new collaborations are likely on the horizon as the designers continue to experiment.

Plans for expansion are already in motion, as mentioned, a London boutique may soon join the flagship showroom in Madrid. Moreover, the team remains focused on community and innovation. On social media, they are leveraging new features and influencers to deepen engagement. Internally, La Veste aims to maintain its outsider spirit by creating bold and distinctive pieces rather than following industry norms.

This independent streak suggests the brand will continue to produce limited-edition capsules and surprise drops that keep fashion enthusiasts guessing. Analysts note that consistent Instagram popularity, coupled with its quality-over-quantity ethos, position La Veste well for sustainable growth. If it stays on its current path, La Veste could evolve from cult favorite to a lasting name in contemporary fashion. In short, armed with a strong design identity, loyal global fanbase, and savvy digital presence, La Veste is poised to flourish in the coming years – redefining standards and bringing joyful style to closets around the world.