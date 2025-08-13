Brand Radar: Magda Butrym celebrates Polish cultural heritage

Magda Butrym is a Polish luxury fashion brand founded in 2014 by designer Magda Butrym, who still serves as creative director. Known for blending modern femininity with vintage-inspired details, the brand’s signature aesthetic fuses romantic, rose-adorned elegance with confident tailoring. Redefining craftsmanship, she creates a contemporary vision that connects the past with the future, minimalism with sensuality, elegance with effortlessness, and strength with sensitivity.

Brand history and evolution

Hailing from Poland, Magda Butrym launched her eponymous label with an unconventional approach, collaborating early on with independent artisans across Poland to infuse her collections with hand-crafted elements. This local-first strategy helped the brand stand out: delicate hand-knitted lace from regional craftswomen and hand-plaited leatherwork became hallmarks of the label’s collections. After its 2014 debut in Warsaw, the brand’s refined take on sensual, contemporary romanticism quickly gained international traction. By merging Slavic cultural heritage with a modern luxury appeal, Butrym filled a niche in the global fashion landscape.

Magda Butrym Credits: Magda Butrym

Key success factors and Social Media

Magda Butrym has over 700 thousand Instagram followers, where celebrity appearances, such as Margot Robbie in a drop waist midi dress, or Hailey Bieber in a cotton high collar trench, often get posted. The Tiktok account carries the quintessential Magda aesthetic, with clean, vibey outfit detail videos, and seasonal mood boards generating high engagement. This visibility fuels global recognition: the brand is now active in over 40 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Products and Price Range

Firmly positioned in the luxury segment, Magda Butrym’s pricing reflects premium materials and artisanal details. On its official webshop, a draped mini dress sells for about €1,790, while floral-adorned midi dresses reach €1,990. Outerwear, such as a trench coat are €1895, with statement coats going to €3,500–€4,000. Accessories range from handcrafted earrings (€190) to handbags (€900), and entry-level ready-to-wear items start around €700–€800.

Pre-Spring 2026 exemplifies the Magda ethos: a season where sensuality meets structure and Slavic romance unfolds in sculptural silhouettes. Photographed by Robin Galiegue and styled by Jacob Kjeldgaard, the collection explores ambiguous femininity through sharp tailoring, delicate lace, and artisanal details, balancing strength with intimacy.

Credits: Magda Butrym

Global presence and collections

Magda Butrym’s reach spans more than 40 markets, selling via high-end department stores, boutiques, and online luxury platforms. While based in Poland, most sales come from abroad, supported by physical presences like the Warsaw flagship and New York pop-up. The brand produces four collections annually: Spring/Summer, Fall/Winter, Pre-Spring, and Pre-Fall. This quarterly rhythm keeps the brand visible year-round, allowing for seasonal reinterpretations of its core codes, roses, strong shoulders and hips, and luxurious fabrics.

Credits: Magda Butrym

FW25 Collection Credits: Magda Butrym

Future outlook

Celebrating their 10th year anniversary in 2024 with the “Decade of the Rose” campaign, featuring Polish supermodel Małgosia Bela, Magda Butrym celebrated Slavic femininity and culture. The brand’s 2025 collaboration with H&M, titled “Femininity in Bloom”, reimagined its signature designs at accessible price points, reaching a wider audience and selling out quickly. Using a rose as its central motif, the H&M collaboration draws on Magda’s ultimate inspiration: the rose as the perfect symbol of womanhood, soft but confident and ever growing.

Looking ahead, the brand is set to return to Paris Fashion Week on October 5th, signaling its continued presence among the global fashion stage. Together with the H&M collaboration, these milestones illustrate a label confidently balancing accessibility with artistic depth, showcasing Magda Butrym place as culturally relevant whilst remaining creatively uncompromising as it enters its second decade.