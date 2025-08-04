Brand Radar: MessyWeekend and the rise of functional eyewear

Copenhagen-based eyewear label MessyWeekend is redefining the role of sunglasses in modern fashion. Founded in 2018 by Marc Østerskov and Morten Heick, the brand blends urban aesthetics with outdoor performance and a sustainability-first approach. Positioned at the intersection of functionality and lifestyle design, MessyWeekend caters to a new generation of consumers who expect more from their accessories.

Brand history and evolution

MessyWeekend began as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) challenger to the traditional high-margin eyewear model. The goal: offer well-designed, technically credible sunglasses at accessible price points. Designed in Copenhagen and manufactured with durable acetate frames, the collections reflect a fusion of Scandinavian minimalism and sport-driven edge. A lifetime warranty on acetate frames underscores the brand’s long-term quality promise, an increasingly important value proposition in a fast-accessory market.

Since its launch, MessyWeekend has expanded into over 35 markets, with distribution through both e-commerce and a growing retail network in cities such as Copenhagen, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. The brand’s webshop supports multiple currencies and languages, streamlining global access while maintaining a focused core collection.

Halo & MessyWeekend Credits: Halo x MessyWeekend

Key success factors and social media engagement

MessyWeekend’s appeal lies in its ability to speak directly to Gen Z and young millennials through a hybrid narrative of style, sport, and sustainability. In 2023, the label launched Messy Active, a performance eyewear line designed for movement yet styled for everyday wear. Models like ‘Tempo’ and ‘Speed’ combine aerodynamic frames with polarised lenses, catering to the rise of cycling-inspired fashion and outdoor lifestyle aesthetics.

Collaborations with figures like Logan Paul, via MAV, and UK streetwear label Parlez have extended the brand’s reach across digital-native communities. Danish outerwear brand Halo and eyewear specialist MessyWeekend, both from Denmark, have joined forces to create a sunglasses capsule embodying the essence of both brands: uncompromising quality, pure functionality, and a clean, minimalist design. Meanwhile, the brand’s Instagram strategy leans heavily on user-generated content, including the branded hashtag #MyMessyWeekend, fostering a sense of community and authenticity. Educational content on ocean plastic initiatives and sustainability claims adds credibility to the brand’s purpose-driven storytelling.

Halo & MessyWeekend Collaboration Credits: Halo/MessyWeekend

Halo & MessyWeekend Credits: Halo / MessyWeekend

Price range and collections

MessyWeekend positions itself in the affordable-luxury segment. Core acetate sunglasses retail between 100 euros and 105 euros, while limited-edition or sport models are priced between 119 euros and 132 euros. Children’s sunglasses cost around 57 euros to 66 euros, and prescription models average 130 euros. This competitive pricing, combined with a high-quality, performance-oriented product, reinforces the brand’s value-driven identity.

Global reach and outlook

With its presence in over 35 countries, MessyWeekend continues to grow its Asia-Pacific footprint and test new technical materials. Its contribution to ocean plastic removal, integrated via a partnership with the NGO Empower, is woven throughout its communication, packaging, and product storytelling.

As demand for functional lifestyle accessories grows, MessyWeekend stands out as a Scandinavian brand that balances performance, purpose, and price. Its evolution offers a compelling example of how independent labels can scale responsibly without compromising their DNA.