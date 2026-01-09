Brand Radar: Société Angelique - Avant-Garde Sustainability in Fashion

Société Angelique is a rising luxury fashion label that blends avant-garde design with a strong sustainable ethos. Founded in 2020 by German designer Angelika Kammann, the brand quickly gained recognition, with pieces appearing on magazine covers and Berlin Fashion Week runways. With unconventional silhouettes, bold tailoring, and meticulous craftsmanship, Société Angelique challenges industry norms while proving that style and ethics can coexist harmoniously.

Brand History and Evolution

After an international career designing for houses like Strenesse and Escada, Kammann launched Société Angelique from her hometown of Mönchengladbach. She debuted her first collection in 2021 to critical acclaim at Düsseldorf's Strike-a-Pose festival and later at Berlin Fashion Week. A success story in fast motion, the label’s garments soon graced covers of FAZ and Icon magazines and were showcased in Paris and Tokyo showrooms. This swift evolution, from a local startup to an international avant-garde brand, has cemented Société Angelique’s reputation as an innovator in sustainable high fashion.

Credits: Société Angelique

Key Success Factors and Social Media Popularity

Central to the brand’s appeal is its design philosophy of “honest sustainability.” Each collection is artfully conceptual, often incorporating flowing fabrics and floral prints alongside androgynous cuts, and every garment comes with a QR code for full transparency of its materials and makers. Kammann’s commitment to ethical craftsmanship resonates with a growing audience of eco-conscious, style-savvy consumers. Notably, Société Angelique has leveraged social media to amplify its reach: the label’s Instagram account boasts over 5,500 followers, and its visually striking content, from lookbook shoots to behind-the-scenes atelier clips, drives engagement. Active on TikTok as well, the brand taps into fashion conversations and showing scenes from showrooms, turning online buzz into brand momentum among younger, trend-conscious audiences.

Credits: Société Angelique

Collection and Pricing

Société Angelique operates in the contemporary luxury segment, with prices reflecting high-quality materials, European production, and concept-driven design.

Dresses range from approximately €698 for a bias-cut strap dress to around €1,185 for more elaborate maxi styles featured in the online webshop.

Outerwear, including oversized cotton trench coats and statement silhouettes, is priced between €1,100 and €1,500, with key styles listed at approximately €1,390.

Knitwear, such as merino-cashmere cardigans and fine-knit layering pieces, generally falls within a price range of €450 to €650, with entry styles starting at around €475.

Tops and blouses, including printed and draped designs, are typically priced between €420 and €580, depending on fabric choice and detailing.

Credits: Société Angelique

Global Reach

Though boutique in scale, Société Angelique is currently active in multiple countries. Beyond its base in Germany, the brand has established a presence in France and Japan. Kammann partners with a Paris showroom (#NEW ROMANTICISM at Tuileries) for international sales and has her collections carried by select retailers in Tokyo. This growing global footprint, spanning at least three countries across Europe and Asia, highlights the worldwide interest in the label’s unique blend of avant-garde style and sustainability.

Credits: Société Angelique

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Société Angelique appears poised for continued growth and influence. The house typically presents two collections per year (Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter), with each new line building conceptually on the last to promote longevity and reduce waste. Kammann’s forward-thinking vision – from exploring digital design techniques to using innovative eco-friendly materials – positions the brand at the forefront of fashion’s sustainable evolution. With plans to expand its e-commerce and international stockists and further change something in the industry, as stated in an interview with Vivid, and a loyal social media following in tow, Société Angelique aims to change the standard for avant-garde fashion, where creativity and conscience move hand in hand.