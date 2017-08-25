Brands and designers still favour Instagram for visual communication

Fashion is thriving on social media platforms, with Instagram proving to be the preferential choice for luxury brands.

According to Doxa, a company that tracks retail and consumer goods analysis, both Instagram and Facebook provide opportunities for fashion businesses, both of the corporate kind but also individual designers who have chosen too communicate their brands online.

In terms of popularity, the brand profiles that made the greatest content production during global fashion month last September (Milan, London, Paris and New York) is that of Dolce & Gabbana followed by Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs. Others who posted straight after the catwalk include Tanya Taylor, Topshop, Stefano Gabbana, Gabriela Hearst, Jacquemus, Peter Pilotto and Natasha Zinko.

Gucci saw the greatest interactions after its Milan catwalk show

Among the profiles that marked the greatest number of interactions during the Milan fashion week is Gucci, followed by Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino. The top 10 also include Fendi, Prada, Versace, Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Donatella Versace and Jeremy Scott.

Some labels therefore enjoy a dual channel of communication through the official account (eg Moschino) and that of their own creative director (Jeremy Scott). In addition to sharing images, Instagram has also seen a sharp increase in photos and shorts transmitted through the 'Stories' section, which, according to data provided by the same social network, has reached 150 million users a day worldwide in 5 months and strongly used by companies and individuals.

A third of the most viewed Stories comes from brands and businesses, 70 percent of Instagram users follow at least one business. 25 percent of Stories videos are made with the Boomerang feature.

Instagram is to release new insights for brands

Instagram is due to release two new Stories and insights tools in the coming weeks, which will allow business profiles to access published story data (including reach, impressions, replies and exits) and a new ADS format All-in-one screen that, thanks to targeting, reach, and metering tools, will allow companies to create relevant listings for people watching them.

The new format testing phase has already involved over 30 companies from various industries around the world including Capital One, General Motors, Buick, Nike, Netflix, Shiseido and YNAP in Italy.

Photo credit: