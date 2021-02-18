Brave Soles is creating sustainable climate solutions through the power of simplicity and creativity.

There’s a new way to look at how we can transform old items into something beautiful and loved by many.

Founded in 2017 by Christal Earle, Brave Soles is focused on crafting classically styled footwear and accessories with upcycled materials and ethical, small scale production chains. Their handcrafted sandals have up-cycled tire soles and ethically sourced leather uppers. Their accessories collections are crafted from reclaimed leather from aircraft seats, furniture offcuts and upcycled leather from the sports industry.

Inspired by the founder’s work with vulnerable landfill workers in the Dominican Republic, all items are currently being produced in the Dominican Republic. Through research and local partnerships there, Brave Soles has discovered that a fashion business model focused on meaningful work, responsible production and within the price reach of many consumers can inspire and create meaningful change for all of us.

Brave Soles believes that people should love the story behind what they own and they are on a mission to give their customers and fans more of what they love.

While upcycled rubber has been in use for many years, Brave Soles is becoming known for it’s classic, minimal designs that are comfortable, long lasting and extremely well made.

In 2019 Brave Soles was nominated for a Canadian Fashion Innovation award and are currently part of numerous initiatives in Canada and globally to help create a more sustainable future through the power of ethical fashion.