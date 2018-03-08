Breitling partners with ocean conservationists

Swiss watch brand Breitling has announced a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, a non-governmental organization dedicated to leading the global fight for a healthy ocean and clean beaches.

Breitling CEO Georges Kern stated in a press release: “As global corporate citizens, we are thrilled to be able to support Ocean Conservancy’s mission of maintaining a healthy ocean. The organization has an impressive track record of accomplishment, mobilizing millions in support of healthy beaches, and is passionate in its fight for our ocean, its wildlife, and coastal communities.”

As part of the partnership Breitling will organize beach cleanups around the globe as part of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. It will also work with experts to recycle the collected trash in the most effective and ecologically responsible ways.

Ocean Conservancy CEO Janis Searles Jones stated: “We are excited to be working with Georges and his team at Breitling. Their customers are adventurers who explore every corner of the globe and see the beauty and wonder of the ocean from vantage points that are not easily accessible. Breitling and its customers understand firsthand that a healthy ocean – teeming with life, free of trash and plastic – is critical to life on our incredible, awe-inspiring planet. We look forward to working with them to advance our shared mission of maintaining a healthy ocean.”

In addition to its participation in the cleanup and educational programs, Breitling will donate part of the proceeds from the sales of a special limited-edition watch in its Superocean Héritage collection to Ocean Conservancy.