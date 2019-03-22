Brioni launches bespoke denim service

As demand for personalisation pervades the luxury industry, gentleman outfitter Brioni has launched a bespoke made to order denim service.

The Italian luxury brand promises to elevate the leisure wardrobe of the contemporary gentleman by offering a selection of fits, fabric, stitching as well as hardware, labelling and monogramming.

Executed with the utmost precision, every piece is tailored by hand to the individual wearer.

Brioni is an owned by French holding company Kering. Founded in Rome at the end of the second world war, it is known for its made-to-measure men's suits, sartorial ready-to-wear collections and leather goods.

The company went through a blip in 2016 when it hired former MyTheresa fashion director Justin O'Shea as its creative head in a bid to boost its image credibility amongst a younger demographic.

Brioni's core customer did not respond well to the changes brought about by O'Shea, which included a revamp of the brand logo and an advertising campaign featuring Metallica. O'Shea left his role six months late. In 2017 the company installed Fabrizio Malverdi as its new CEO.

Photo courtesy of Brioni