British Fashion Awards winners to receive trophy from recycled plastic

Next week will see the British Fashion Awards take place via a digital format instead of its usual glamorous ceremony. Despite London coming out of lockdown on December 2nd, the event will announce the winners via a short film expected to document the fashion industry in an extraordinary year of unprecedented times.

Award winners will not take home the customary accolade. This year the BFC partnered with Parley for the Oceans to created a trophy made of out recycled ocean plastic, executed with 3D printing specialists Nagami.

The Fashion Awards to reflect positive change

The trophy represents the BFC and Parley’s commitment to encourage positive change within the fashion industry, their efforts to help raise awareness and transparency to promote a more responsible future and encourage the dialogue on environmentally conscious design. The trophy spotlights the necessity of creative collaboration and eco-innovation, essential to overcome the current global crisis.

Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO, Parley for the Oceans said: “We are honoured to be given the opportunity by the British Fashion Council to create this year’s Fashion Awards trophy with our partner Nagami – it’s a trophy that stands as a symbol of change and has a direct impact. The fashion community can drive the movement - we can create super trends. Purpose is the new luxury; survival and future materials is the super trend. Together we can bring change and help protect the most fragile ecosystems, the Oceans and our Planet.”

“This has been a year like no other. Fashion has probably been changed forever and businesses and designers have had to adapt to a new reality. It is more important than ever to recognise those in the fashion industry who played an important role in this extraordinary year, proving the compassion and resilience of our industry. This is what The Fashion Awards 2020 have set to do, by spotlighting those who have shown leadership and creative resilience over the past year,” said Stephanie Phair, BFC Chair

The Fashion Awards film will premiere on Thursday 3rd December 2020 on fashionawards.com and will celebrate the people and organisations who have led change in 2020.

Image courtesy British Fashion Council