British fashion brand BAM to give customers full supply chain transparency

British fashion brand BAM has recently unveiled a groundbreaking tool known as BAM DNA, heralding a new era in supply chain transparency and environmental impact assessment.

With an unwavering commitment to accountability, the retailer is now sharing its insights with customers, enabling them to witness firsthand the meticulous process behind their garment production and BAM's efforts in mitigating the ecological consequences associated with each item sold.

In a statement BAM said: "Over the course of four years, we have diligently traced the intricate threads of our supply chain, leaving no stone unturned in our quest to identify the individuals responsible for crafting your apparel. This entails venturing back to the primary suppliers or even the very bamboo forests that serve as the wellspring of our materials. The arduous nature of this undertaking cannot be overstated."

To accurately gauge the impact of every stage in the production of their clothing, BAM has enlisted the expertise of Green Story, a company that enables brands to enhance transparency, increase loyalty and drive revenue via their Life Cycle Analysis. Armed with a sophisticated algorithm, they meticulously evaluate the consequences associated with each juncture, juxtaposing BAM's practices with those of alternative fabric manufacturers. This unwavering trust in Green Story's assessments is founded upon their adherence to the esteemed ISO 14044 standard, further reinforcing the reliability of their results.

Delving deeper into the intricacies of their multifaceted endeavors, BAM, in conjunction with Green Story, scrutinizes the greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, and blue water consumption entwined within their supply chain. Moreover, they meticulously examine the environmental footprint of a comprehensive 1kg product, starting from cultivation and initial fiber acquisition, weaving through yarn production, knitting, and weaving, ultimately culminating in dyeing and finishing, as well as cutting and sewing.