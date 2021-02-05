British Fashion Council partners with TikTok on NewGen talent scheme

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has partnered with TikTok as part of the NewGen talent scheme.

TikTok, the popular viral social media platform, will serve as a principal partner and host a venue during London Fashion Week taking place in September 2021.

Participants of the NewGen programme will receive digital mentoring, streaming support of designer shows, masterclasses, hospitality opportunities, and content help for all recipients. The partnership aims to enable more creative fashion content to be shared across the entire TikTok ecosystem, said BFC.

“The BFC always understood the changing nature of fashion and led the way in technology and innovation. This is why we are extremely proud to be the first international fashion council to partner with TikTok to support emerging talent, and we look forward to working with the team to showcase the best of what British fashion has to offer,” said Caroline Rush chief executive for the BFC, in a press release.

Sarah Mower, ambassador for emerging talent at BFC, said: “NewGen is the BFC’s first and most recognized talent identification scheme that supports excellence in design and aims to build global, high-end fashion brands of the future. The initiative offers designers financial grants, showcasing opportunities and, delivers individual mentoring and business training sessions to assist the designers as they develop their business infrastructure and skills.”

London Fashion Week FW21

The NewGen programme has been in operation since 1993 and has supported more than 250 designers. It has fostered designers such as Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Christopher Raeburn, Jonathan Anderson, Nicholas Kirkwood, Roksanda Ilinčić, and Simone Rocha.

The upcoming edition of London Fashion Week taking place from 19 to 23 February will be a digital-only event in response to the UK’s current lockdown situation. Incoming visitors are required to quarantine for 10 days in a government proposed hotel on arrival.

The online-only event will show on LFW’s digital hub, the BFC’s platform launched in June 2020, and will feature 95 designers throughout the five-day schedule.

Clearpay, a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” known as Afterpay outside of the UK, will also support BFC NewGen as an official partner.

Photo credit: courtesy of the BFC/London Fashion Week