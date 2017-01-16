British prime minister Theresa May to grace cover of US Vogue

Global politician meets high fashion as British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to grace the cover of American Vogue. It will be the first time a sitting prime mister has been on the cover of the prestigious fashion title.

May, arguable the most fashionable politician to rule Britain, has been secretly photographed by photographer Annie Leibovitz at the prime minister's country home in Chequers Court, reported The Guardian.

May's sartorial choices have been much lauded by the fashion industry, and her penchant for kitten heels, leopard skin and leather trousers have secured her as a top ranking political fashionista.

The UK's first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher had been photographed four times for British Vogue, according to the BBC, but not for the American edition of the Conde Nast-owned publication.

May iterated her interest in fashion when on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme in 2014, she chose a lifetime's subscription to Vogue magazine as her luxury item.

Photo credit: Theresa May UK Home Office, source:Wikipedia