British Vogue pays tribute to frontline workers

British Vogue for its July issue will feature three frontline workers on its coveted covers.

Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, the Conde Nast-owned publication sees a community midwife, a train driver and supermarket worker grace its coverstory, a tribute to key workers providing essential services during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement posted to Instagram, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful stated the magazine decided to profile the women to pay homage to their “bravery and dedication to helping others.”

“This chapter in history has seen a society shift its attention onto some of the people in this country who are not usually afforded the spotlight.”

“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that @BritishVogue’s July cover stars would feature a community midwife, a train driver and supermarket worker, I might not have believed you. But, as our nation perseveres against Covid-19, we find ourselves leaning not on the powers that be, but on ordinary people and their extraordinary strength and kindness.”

“I am no hero, but I’m proud of being a train driver and the essential role we are playing during the coronavirus crisis,” London Underground train driver Narguis Horsford said. “Our services are vitally important to keep London moving throughout these unprecedented times and maintaining safety, to ensure our key workers can get to where they need to be to provide the services that are required.”

The British Vogue July issue will go on sale June 5.

Image: Vogue July cover by Jamie Hawkesworth