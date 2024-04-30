Brits wear loungewear every day of the week

The surge in remote working has fundamentally altered the British wardrobe landscape, with a recent study underscoring the nation's growing reliance on loungewear.

According to findings from a survey conducted by digital department store Freemans, an overwhelming four in five (80 percent) Britons now find themselves donning loungewear more frequently than their conventional attire.

The study, which polled 1,000 UK participants, unveiled that Brits spend an average of 3.5 days per week swathed in loungewear. This equates to a 182 days annually, accounting for a noteworthy 50 percent of the entire year. The data further highlights a gender disparity in loungewear preference, with women dedicating 52 more days per annum to sporting sweats than men.

The affinity for loungewear and athleisure segment has not only reshaped the sartorial landscape but also triggered shifts in behavioural patterns, according to the data. A quarter (25 percent) of respondents now find themselves spending entire days wearing loungewear, while a 26 percent sport their sweats for errands, a move deemed contentious by 34 percent of respondents who view it as inappropriate.

To mitigate wear and tear and prolong the lifespan of loungewear, Freemans enlisted the expertise of QA Manager Donna Booker from its fashion and homes team, whose care tips include pre-treating stains before washing, utilising mesh bags to prevent 'piling', air-drying garments to evade shrinkage, and eschewing fabric softeners to maintain the plush softness of materials.

The global loungewear market size was valued at 5.49 billion dollars in 2022, according to figures from Market Research Future. The category is projected to grow from 7.23 billion dollars in 2024 to 15.87 billion dollars by 2032.