Brixton's Summer '25 - On the Road

Brixton, a vintage inspired, premium lifestyle brand has released their new Summer ’25 collection of apparel and headwear that draws inspiration from heritage styles. The collection offers a feeling of community, a common thread that unites the brand and their culture.

On the Road is a celebration of versatile layering pieces designed to complement life’s variables. Crafted for every occasion, from breezy beach days to crisp mornings, all the way to new relaxed staples that blend fashion and the outdoors.

Brixton is for the retailer and wearer that embody the gentleman, or the lady, and the rebel simultaneously. These individuals seek a tailored, refined look with thoughtful details, but also crave an edgy, distinctive style. The collection is designed for those who appreciate a blue-collar, workwear-inspired lifestyle, while still being drawn to vintage aesthetics.

Credits: Brixton

Versatile style for every occasion: merging vintage inspiration with modern edge

Highlights of the collection include the Cru short sleeve relaxed shirt; a 90s-inspired button-up with a laid-back, relaxed fit, featuring roomy sleeves and a casual silhouette that can be worn open or closed. Being made from lightweight, breathable fabrics, it's perfect for warmer weather. The exciting prints draw inspiration from vintage menswear, 50s Hawaiian styles, and mid-century stripes. A standout fabric in the collection is the terry cloth, a popular summer textile that adds a softness, with breathable and quick-drying properties, making it ideal for poolside or beachwear.

Credits: Brixton

The collection further offers a range of shorts, inspired by 60’s vintage athletic shorts, but made modern and versatile for any occasion. With its timeless style and durable construction, Brixton’s shorts perfectly transition from work to play.

Alongside the apparel of Summer 25’ , Brixton continues their legacy in headwear. The headwear collection offers a casual and functional selection, with high UPF protection in straw hats, packability for on-the-go convenience, and breathable trucker hats for summer sun protection.

Credits: Brixton

A collection for the independent spirit

Brixton's Summer ‘25 collection captures a spirit of effortless cool, merging rebellious creativity and a confident, urban feel. The designs show an independent edge, ideal for those drawn to vintage style, music, and craftsmanship. Whether lounging poolside or exploring the city, these pieces reflect an adventurous lifestyle tied to skate and surf culture. With relaxed silhouettes, bold prints, and breathable fabrics, the collection shows retro influences with a modern touch, offering a laid-back yet distinctive look for the individual who appreciates style and comfort.