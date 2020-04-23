Browns launches Family Affair: Celebrating the Bonds That Matter

Since Browns first opened its doors in 1970, it has been a home for the most exciting talent the fashion industry has to offer. Combining the dynamic names of luxury with the next generation tastemakers of tomorrow, Browns has been inspiring people through fashion for the last 50 years. Now more than ever does storytelling and connectivity feel more prevalent.

Introducing Family Affair, a bi weekly narrative that spotlights the rising stars of the creative world as well as its pioneers by inviting a series of guest editors to curate and commission content with their friends, family and long-time collaborators. Continuing our tradition of co-creating with our community to engage, inspire and harness originality, Browns will be highlighting a network of individuals and collectives from varying creative disciplines including imagemakers, designers, producers, models, stylists, activists and more. Week one will be guest edited by poet and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal who weaves through the notions of solidarity and optimism alongside designer Charles Jeffrey, singer and chef Denai Moore with filmmaker Nadira Amrani, producer Sweyn-j, imagemaking duo Pedro Ferreira and Enantios Dromos as well as UK Black Pride co-founder and activist Lady Phyll.

Family Affair kicks off a three part quarterly series of initiatives for 2020 which looks to celebrate Browns and how it’s been moving fashion forward under the chapters of, Future, Icons and Seduction. Chapter One: Future brings three months of brand stories and creative exchanges in partnership with a future facing generation. Tyler Psarras, Brand Engagement Director says, “Our 2020 chapters were set out to span and inspire all creatively driven brand facets from online storytelling to in-store installations and product collaborations. We are creating engaging content that supports our community of creatives and designers which in turn inspires our customers and audience. We pride ourselves on storytelling with our global community, distilling the spirit of Browns and wrapping up our brand values into content which feels authentic to who we stand for not only as a retailer but as a brand. As always, everything we do has a twist and a unique point of view - that’s the unexpected essence of Browns and kindness continues to run through all that we touch - it’s this that gives our concepts purpose.”

Browns is also proud to support the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund for the Covid Crisis, a continuation of our ongoing commitment to British fashion and the BFC NEWGEN initiative - our pledge to both designers and the next generation of talent. Holli Rogers, CEO says, “Being responsive to change has always been at the forefront of retail, and whilst Browns has always been fashion forward, we are a people and values driven business. Our designers are the foundation of Browns and we have supported our British and international design talent, both next generation and established for 50 years. More than ever connectivity, collaboration and unity are key. For this reason we are acutely aware of the economic pressures these smaller brands are under and in an attempt to help minimise the impact of these uncertain times, we will not cancel orders. The team and I at Browns are here to talk, listen and find solutions with all of our brands.” Browns has also increased their support to the crisis fund by 50% to show unwavering support for the BFC and their designers.

A Family Affair: A Celebration of the Bonds That Matter will be live on Brownsfashion.com and across Browns channels from Thursday 9th April.

www.brownsfashion.com

@BrownsFashion @BrownsMens

#aFamilyAffair