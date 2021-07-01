Browns launches repair, made to measure, made to fit services

Luxury retailer Browns has announced a partnership with London-based after-care service The Restory to offer repairs for its customers.

Browns’ customers will be able to book online for their items to be collected by The Restory, which will then assess the garments, provide the customer with a quote, and repair their items before returning them.

“Striving to do better is at the core of Browns, and we want to be able to offer the chance to think consciously and extend the lifetime of cherished pieces,” said Browns’ customer experience director Lee Whittle in a release.

“With the very best restoration service working hand in hand with us, purchases become more thoughtful and will become investment pieces for life.”

Browns also announced the launch of new made to measure tailoring service in partnership with Zegna, as well as a made to order service, where customers can customise and create jewellery pieces from six brands: Foundrae, Marla Aaron, Kimai, Suzanne Kalan, Lizzie Mandler and Yvonne Leon.