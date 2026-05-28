Bugatti Collection Spring/Summer 2027 Trend Statements

1. Florian Wortmann, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer

“With Forte sotto il sole! we capture the stillness of a summer afternoon in Forte dei Marmi — Dolce Far Niente in its most modern form. We are moving away from theatrical oversized proportions and embracing a new, precise lightness. Our designs focus on ‘Controlled Fluidity’ — moving beyond pure oversize towards silhouettes that give the body space without concealing it.”

“Colour is never accidental for us this season; it is a rhythm. We use a calm base of natural tones and enrich it with bold highlights that create emotional accents — particularly visible within our Gold Line. It is the visual translation of Mediterranean passion.”

“For bugatti, knitwear in summer is not a contradiction but a commitment to artisanal texture. Through linen blends and coarse-knit structures, we create an airy feel that cools the skin while adding visual depth.”

2. Kai Behrmann, Head of Product Menswear

Colour Themes

“Our menswear collection for Spring/Summer 2027 perfectly captures the cultivated luxury and relaxed lifestyle of Forte dei Marmi. With Forte sotto il sole! we have created a collection that combines Mediterranean lightness with subtle modern elegance. The look is confident but never loud — defined by quality, understatement and effortless sophistication. Clear lines and soft constructions allow for a seamless transition throughout the day, from beach club to promenade and into the evening.

The colour worlds reflect this Italian lifestyle in multiple facets: bugatti blue focuses on classic navy combined with cool shades such as pine and pontil grey, giving the line a structured and masculine character. Light nuances such as marble and dune provide the necessary freshness. In contrast, bugatti main appears warmer and more vibrant: inspired by the Mediterranean landscape, earthy tones such as terracotta, sabbia and lido meet fresh accents like palm and sunset.

bugatti gold forms the sophisticated finale: a deeper, luxurious palette featuring cioccolato and sabian, highlighted by the striking new accent colour vino. Altogether, we present a perfectly balanced collection for the man who moves naturally between leisure, style and social life.”

Polos / T-Shirts

“The boundaries between casualwear and sophisticated product design continue to shift,” explains the bugatti Product Management team. “Today, T-shirts and polos must offer more than basic functionality — they need to communicate attitude, comfort and style awareness within a single product.”

Within Forte sotto il sole, knitted polos and T-shirts therefore become the relaxed core of the collection. Cotton-linen and cotton/Tencel qualities introduce a new summer fluidity into the silhouette, while mercerised surfaces, fine-gauge jerseys and structured materials add depth. Particularly relevant is the move away from flat surfaces: tonal jacquards, mini textures and subtle retro-inspired patterns create calmness rather than noise.

The T-shirts follow the same philosophy. Soft finishes, precisely placed prints and reduced FdM graphics interpret logos not as branding, but as part of a cultural expression. “Summer fashion feels modern when it appears effortless but is substantial in concept.” This perfectly reflects the lifestyle of Forte dei Marmi: cultivated, relaxed and consciously understated.

“It is not about dressing up for summer, but about embracing an attitude of understated luxury. True lightness in design only emerges when the complexity within the structure becomes completely invisible in the wearing experience.”

3. Katharina Karger, Product Management Menswear

Coats / Jackets

“Summer outerwear should no longer look functional in order to be functional,” explains bugatti Product Management. “This new lightness is created not through visible technical features, but through materiality, colour and movement.”

Within Forte sotto il sole, coats and jackets are therefore reinterpreted: less formal, less constructed — yet closer to a relaxed and cultivated everyday lifestyle. Ultra-light cottons, linen qualities and cotton-lyocell blends create silhouettes that feel intentionally casual while remaining precisely crafted. Garment dye plays a particularly important role this season, giving outerwear a washed surface that removes visual harshness and adds depth and authenticity to sunburnt natural tones.

Functionality remains present, but visually recedes into the background. Rain Series and Dynamic Series integrate performance more subtly than before — not as a technical statement, but as natural comfort. “In summer, luxury is no longer defined by weight or construction, but by a product’s ability to radiate calmness.”

4. Leonie Hempelmann, Product Management Menswear

Suits / Blazers

“In Spring/Summer 2027, the classic suit finally sheds its rigid protective function and becomes a statement of emancipated ease. We are witnessing a fundamental shift in wearing behaviour: men are no longer looking for uniforms, but for a textile translation of understated luxury that effortlessly moves between business context and Mediterranean nonchalance.

Within the Forte sotto il sole collection, blazers and suits form the architectural backbone. We reinterpret tailoring by breaking apart traditional structures. Our modular system combines proven wool and performance qualities with the tactile appeal of linen-cotton blends and three-dimensional seersucker. The silhouette consciously moves away from restrictive slimness: while the suit remains rooted in a confident regular fit, the blazer — especially within our bugatti gold line — evolves towards progressive, slightly oversized silhouettes. Warm, sun-faded colour worlds replace calculated business blues.

Modern summer tailoring is no longer measured by stiffness, but by the freedom it gives the wearer. We create a form of high-end comfort in which the blazer retains elegance while adopting the lightness of a shirt. It is about cultivating the enjoyment of the moment — precisely constructed, yet lived with complete ease.”

5. Jürgen Oellers & Katharina Brancato, Product Management bugatti Trousers

Trousers

“We need to stop defining trousers purely through stretch. Trousers for Spring/Summer 2027 are not passive companions, but architectural statements. Within the gold line, we break with conventional silhouettes and focus on progressive, sculptural volume with deep pleats, where elegance is created through the stance of the material rather than elasticity. Relevance emerges through artisanal precision in the construction of each model. High-quality Italian fabrics made from modern, flowing blends with silk, Super-120’s wool and linen impress through exceptional hand-feel and modern looks. True modernity is not defined by how much a trouser stretches, but by how confidently it maintains its shape.”

6. Susanne Theißen, Product Management Shirts & Knitwear

Shirts

“In Summer 2027, the shirt completely emancipates itself from its role as a mere underlayer. We are observing a tectonic shift towards hybrid forms: the shirt becomes outerwear, adopting the structure of a jacket and redefining the silhouette. With our Forte sotto il sole collection, we respond to this new wearing behaviour with architectural clarity instead of decorative excess.

The short-sleeve overshirt acts as a progressive key style, adding modern coolness through structure and volume. Relevance is created through deliberate material contrasts within the collection: on one side stands the relaxed linen theme with tangible, imperfect textures and subtle holiday-inspired prints.

On the other side, highly precise three-dimensional dobby qualities and minimalist woven structures challenge the eye and restore sharpness to the classic shirt. In the gold capsule, this culminates in Italian woven masterpieces that define luxury not through logos, but through pure texture.

Today, a shirt can no longer simply accompany a look; it must occupy space as an independent design object. It is the textile manifesto of a summer that refuses to compromise between elegance and nonchalance.”

Knitwear

“The collection radically breaks with traditional visual habits by celebrating the three-dimensionality of surfaces. Short-sleeve styles with strongly accentuated textures bring sculptural value into the silhouettes. The true field of innovation, however, lies within the materials: in our gold line, sophisticated linen blends merge with exclusive Japanese paper qualities. The result is a dry, almost paper-like hand-feel that introduces an entirely new cool aesthetic to the skin. At the same time, the blue capsule translates technical viscose-polyamide structures into a clean urban system.

True summer knitwear thrives on paradox: it must appear visually heavy and textured, yet feel like a cool breeze on the skin. In doing so, we bring the cultivated Italian lifestyle directly into progressive streetwear.”

7. Lena Brinkmann, Head of Product Womenswear

Womenswear

Inspired by Forte dei Marmi, the coastal town in Tuscany, bugatti womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 expresses summer lightness through clean and wearable looks.

Natural beige and taupe tones form the foundation, complemented by classics such as off-white and navy. Brown evolves into the new black, creating softer contrasts. Differentiated shades of green — from olive to lighter delicate nuances — play an important role and are combined with light blue. Intense shades of red enrich the colour palette and connect with the season’s natural tones.

Cooling viscose, lightweight cotton qualities, linen and Tencel create a natural wearing experience for Spring/Summer 2027. Alongside graphic and floral designs as well as paisleys, selectively placed batik gradients provide modern accents. Stripes remain essential and run consistently throughout the collection across all materials.

The coordinated set concept is present throughout the collection. Alongside prints, suede looks, linen and relaxed denim combinations are key. Off-white denims meet airy blouse silhouettes with newly interpreted graphic stripes, while flowing skirts are paired with loose monochrome knitwear in taupe. Dresses are newly reinterpreted and gain increasing importance.

Within outerwear, relaxed trench coats appear alongside straight-cut short jackets and ultra-light, partially transparent nylons with shimmering surfaces. The silhouettes are versatile: from boxy cropped styles to classic lengths and long flowing coats. Lightweight quilting combined with neoprene mixes offers a true alternative to the blazer, while the new Rain Series parkas complete the collection — ultra-light, reduced and perfectly suited for everyday wear.

8. Swetlana Kunik, Product Management, LLOYD Arthur Schaper Vertriebs GmbH

Belts

The bugatti belt collection for SS27 combines authentic artisanal looks with modern style impulses. The focus lies on high-quality suede and nubuck qualities that create a relaxed yet refined character through their colouring, sporty feel and premium appearance.

Grey, taupe, sage and warm brown tones reflect the colour world of the bugatti collection. Braided looks and embossed textures give the models an individual, handcrafted character. Slim belts introduce a new fashionable aspect to the assortment and create light, contemporary silhouettes.

The buckle designs also bring new impulses to SS27: brass-coloured surfaces and rounded shapes create modern accents.

For a summery sporty appeal, elastic woven textile belts in fresh seasonal colours complete the collection and offer versatile styling options.

9. Vera Wächter, Atair

Men’s Socks

The bugatti Spring/Summer 2027 men’s sock collection combines relaxed summer attitude with modern design, functionality and sporty accents. Clearly structured and suitable for everyday wear, it is defined by three colour worlds: urban blue and grey tones, natural summer shades and a striking vino accent.

The assortment ranges from essential basics to fashionable highlights. Solidcolour three-pack sneaker socks form the commercial core, complemented by in-shoe and low-cut models for maximum comfort. Mesh inserts, graphic patterns and subtle Italian-inspired wordings provide fresh impulses. In the longsock segment, premium stripe and textured designs dominate. Bamboo serves as a key material, delivering soft, breathable comfort. Inspired by Forte dei Marmi, the collection feels summery, modern and relaxed.

Women’s Socks

The bugatti Spring/Summer 2027 women’s sock collection combines feminine lightness with sporty influences, creating a modern summer balance.

Calm greige and grey tones, warm rosé and sunset nuances, as well as fresh shades such as vanilla yellow and light blue define the colour palette, complemented by classic neutrals.

From reduced basics to statement pieces, the collection offers a wide stylistic range: three-pack sneaker socks and sporty stripe designs meet feminine ribbed socks with ruffled edges. Italian-inspired wordings and embroideries add Mediterranean charm. Functional in-shoe styles and the use of bamboo ensure lightness, breathability and high comfort. Overall, the collection feels modern, feminine and relaxed.

10. Markus Prüfer, Managing Director HM-Moden

Leather Jackets

The current summer collection reinterprets the timeless feel of leather and combines Italian chic with summer lightness to create a relaxed and modern lifestyle. Lightweight leather overshirts and fashionable blouson variations, alongside unlined styles, create elegant silhouettes and represent the perfect transitional and summer wardrobe for the coming season. Within the suede leather segment, the colour palette remains connected to nature through soft cream, warm marrone, elegant grigio and summery khaki tones. Velvet-like textures feel exceptionally soft, while lightweight lamb nappa leather ensures outstanding comfort on cool summer evenings.

11. Sabine Oberhofer, Head of Design, V. Fraas International Trading GmbH & Co. KG

Scarves & Headwear

Cool blues, nuanced greys and soft khaki tones define the headwear and scarf collection for Spring/Summer 2027. In contrast, navy, beige and natural shades create a calm, timeless foundation. A warm rust red serves as a subtle highlight — reminiscent of a sunset along the coast of Forte dei Marmi.

Based on this harmonious colour world, the Spring/Summer 2027 collection embodies lightness, elegance and a modern summer aesthetic. Inspired by the lifestyle between spiaggia and dolce vita, the collection combines relaxed style with urban clarity.

The headwear styles appear versatile and precisely crafted: baseball caps, flat caps and hats impress through clear pattern structures and finely balanced woven textures. The wide-brim bucket hat becomes a fashionable key piece with confident appeal. The range is complemented by lightweight paper hats in woven and band-based versions, whose new forms and designs evoke Mediterranean lightness.

This design philosophy is consistently continued within the scarf collection. Qualities ranging from pure cotton to premium cotton-linen blends create a modern summer value. Fine textures such as herringbone add depth and movement to the styles and underline their premium character.

Functionality also plays a central role: selected products featuring UV protection are specifically designed for particularly sunny days, combining protection with a clean and stylish design approach.

The collection stands for a summer that feels light, looks stylish and inspires — a tribute to the Italian lifestyle of Forte dei Marmi: la bella estate.

12. Hazal Soeylemez, Head of Design & Marketing, United Brands 24 GmbH

Bags: Women

The bugatti women’s bag collection Spring/Summer 2027 combines urban modernity with summer lightness and Italian flair. Warm earthy tones and soft complexion-inspired colours define the harmonious palette, while clean, reduced designs create versatile companions for city and beach — relaxed, feminine and contemporary.

Bags: Men

The bugatti men’s bag collection Spring/Summer 2027 combines modern urbanity with relaxed elegance. Premium leather meets functional nylon, creating versatile companions — from relaxed aperitifs on the coast to dynamic everyday life. Clean in design, masculine in expression and flexible in use.

13. Sandra Urbanski, Design, Ceceba Group GmbH

Beachwear

The new bugatti beach collection impresses through clean silhouettes and a balanced colour world featuring classic navy and neutral tones, combined with fresh summer colours and expressive prints ranging from minimalist to floral patterns.

The focus lies on versatile swim shorts and complementary shirts that work equally well on the beach and in urban summer settings. The designs appear clean, sporty and premium at the same time, enhanced by subtle details that underline the collection’s premium character.

Overall, the collection represents a modern Riviera look: reduced, stylish and effortlessly wearable.