bugatti opens Zurich Airport pop-up for 'Forte dei Marmi' collection

bugatti has opened an exclusive pop-up store at Zurich Airport, giving international travellers early access to its new 'Forte dei Marmi' capsule collection ahead of the line's worldwide retail launch next year. The store is part of the Herford-based company's continued push to grow its international presence.

The pop-up covers around 20 square metres and is located in the airport's transfer area, close to the well-known Sprüngli Café. It presents the complete bugatti brand universe, spanning apparel, footwear, bags, caps and accessories, all built around the 'Forte dei Marmi' collection's theme, which draws on the lifestyle of the Italian Riviera.

The pop-up is run together with travel retail partner beRetail. Zurich Airport recorded around 32.6 million passengers in 2025, making it one of Europe's leading international aviation hubs and a high-traffic environment for brand positioning. Specially trained, multilingual sales staff are on hand at the store, aimed at delivering a consistent brand experience for travellers from different markets.

"With our pop-up at Zurich Airport, we are bringing the new bugatti brand world to a place where people from all over the world come together," said Florian Wortmann, chief brand and commercial officer of bugatti. "Offering our 'Forte dei Marmi' capsule collection ahead of its official market launch reflects our ambition to create unique brand experiences while further strengthening bugatti's international visibility."

The 'Forte dei Marmi' capsule collection is available at the Zurich Airport pop-up now, ahead of its global retail rollout in 2027.