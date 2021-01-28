Burberry debuts on Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index

Burberry has made it onto Bloomberg’s 2021 Gender Equality Index (GEI). It is the first time the British luxury goods brand has made the ranking.

The GEI tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

The 2021 Index represents 380 global companies spanning 11 sectors, headquartered across 44 countries and regions.

“Inclusion and diversity is critical for what we do, and enables us to be innovative and solve problems for our people, our clients and our communities every day. It matters for who we want to be and what we want to do as a company,” said Julie Sweet, CEO Accenture in Bloomberg’s 2021 Index report.

Other fashion companies and retailers included in the Index are Nike, Kering and Lululemon. The index measures disclosure and performance in five key areas, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay, sexual harassment policies, inclusive culture and being a pro-woman brand. The latter considers factors like supply chain, products and services and external support for women in the community.

Image via Burberry