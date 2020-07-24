Burberry feature its retail workers and staff in new campaign

For its Spring Summer 2021 pre-collection Burberry casted its own staff and teams to front its campaign and lookbook. Eschewing celebrities, modelling agencies and influencers, Burberry took inspiration from its own work force across all departments: from store and retail personnel to finance, to art directors and designers, the images reflect a celebration of the Burberry community, inspired by the outdoors and founder Thomas Burberry’s legacy of discovery.

‘This season, I wanted to draw upon the familiar, the things that bring us comfort and strength. I returned to what first inspired me in the Burberry heritage house codes, like the check, iconic stripes and unicorn emblems, but revisited them with a new perspective, incorporating elements of both sophistication and street through the lens of the outdoors. England has some of the most beautiful antique gardens, so I really wanted to weave roses as a print throughout the collection,” said Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer.

“For the lookbook, I called upon the incredible talent at Burberry to open their doors and be a part of this journey – each interpreting the looks in their own unique way outside in the landscapes of London and beyond. I am so proud of this collection which not only reflects and celebrates the unique codes that make the house, but also the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life.”

The collection explores pieces from the Burberry archive and features familiar icons like trench coats, barn jackets and pleated skirts, as well as a signature Pocket Bag in a Horseferry-print canvas.

Each team member was photographed outside their own home in England, keeping to the rules of social distancing.

Images courtesy Burberry