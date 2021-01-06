Burberry launches limited-edition collection of archival designs

Burberry has launched its Future Archive collection - a limited-edition range of outerwear inspired by the label's history.

The capsule collection includes reimagined trench coats and quilted jackets in both womenswear and menswear styles. All pieces were created exclusively for this specific collection, and some exclusive styles were limited to a production of just 150 pieces.

The collection is currently available to purchase from Burberry's website, its Chicago flagship and through Mytheresa.