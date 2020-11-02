Burberry links with footballer Marcus Rashford for youth support initiatives

Burberry has teamed up with Manchester United and England national team footballer Marcus Rashford to support disadvantaged young people in the UK and further afield.

Rashford has been in headlines off the pitch recently for his work as a youth advocate, most notably for his efforts to end child food poverty in the UK. Now, Burberry has announced a number of initiatives with the star to help support UK youth organisations in Manchester and London, as well as a number of charities with a global reach.

In Manchester, Burberry is providing grants to Norbrook Youth Club and Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre, both of which Rashford said played a pivotal role in his childhood.

In London, Burberry and charity London Youth have teamed up to select fifteen youth centres to receive grants to provide seasonal comfort for young people most impacted by the pandemic.

Burberry is contributing to New York-based non-profit Wide Rainbow, which provides access to the arts and arts education in neighbourhoods across the US with little to no resources.

The brand is also partnering with the International Youth Foundation to contribute to the Global Youth Resiliency Fund which aims to enable young entrepreneurs and community leaders - especially in Asia - “to develop solutions to challenges including closing nutrition gaps and unlocking access to livelihoods”.

“Supporting communities has long been a part of what Burberry stands for, from our founder Thomas Burberry’s philanthropic efforts, to our current commitments that are making a positive impact on thousands of lives around the world,” Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said in a statement.

“This year has substantially impacted young people, and we wanted to mark this festive season by giving back to the incredible youth centres and charities making a life-changing difference through providing safe spaces and vital support.

“These organisations are at the heart of so many young people’s lives, and we believe, especially now, it is so important to help them empower the emerging change-makers of tomorrow and continue their efforts to sustain and protect the vulnerable while working towards a better future.”