Burberry Resort 2024: Daniel Lee reinvents the classic check

Burberry's Resort 2024 collection took the spotlight this week, marking the second range designed by creative director Daniel Lee. While the brand's earlier runway debut encountered a few bumps along the way, Lee's resortwear collection firmly establishes him as one of fashion's most relevant designers.

The iconic Burberry printed checks, deeply entrenched in the brand's heritage, have received a monumental and refreshing makeover. While previous designers like Christopher Bailey and Ricardo Tisci added their own touches to the ubiquitous print, it has been many seasons since we witnessed such a distinct and innovative interpretation.

In Lee's collection, the checks adorned dresses, two-piece ensembles and coats, cascading from neck to ankle with a newfound fluidity that dispenses with strictness. The transformation of these codes breathes captivating freshness into the garments, offering a promising (and necessary) revitalisation of the brand's rich legacy.

Accessories also played a pivotal role in the resort collection, with super-sized holdalls featuring the updated Burberry Prorsum Knight logo taking center stage. Footwear and bags also commanded greater prominence, as the brand strategically amplifies these categories to enhance its commercial prowess. Developments in sales-driven items are underway, positioning Burberry on par with other luxury players in the industry.

Burberry Resort PO S24 008 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Burberry Resort PO S24 047 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Burberry Resort clp PO S24 013 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics