Burberry to stage live outdoor SS21 show in September

Burberry has announced it will be showcasing its SS21 collection via a physical presentation on 17 September.

The luxury label said that the immersive experience will be a homage to the “purity and simplicity” of the British outdoors and aims to explore a new space for its community to “reconnect with nature and each other.” The exact location was not disclosed, though the brand said it is “open for all to experience digitally.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fashion calendar in recent months, with all physical fashion weeks cancelled and replaced with digital alternatives.

“Now more than ever, we have to reimagine, to change,” Burberry said in a statement. “We’ve always been drawn to Nature and today we look to the purity and simplicity of the outdoors – where our founder Thomas Burberry laid our foundations – redefining our fashion landscape through new forms of expression.”

Like Burberry's two previous runway shows, the event will be certified carbon neutral, meaning measures to minimise the carbon footprint of the show will be implemented and any remaining emissions will be offset through the label’s regeneration fund.

“As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature. We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marvelling and revelling in its extraordinary beauty,” said Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci in a statement.

“Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain.”