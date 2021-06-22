Burlington Men’s Legwear Spring/Summer 2022

Summer Breeze - Let the sun shine

Thinking of a relaxed spring out in the countryside or a sunny day at the beach in summer, Burlington’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection explores the collection theme Summer Breeze. Inspired by the British nature, the country lifestyle and the simple things in life that make you smile, the collection is characterised by the lightness of the warm season. The brand’s typical British heritage adds a nostalgic flair to the two sub-themes Simple Times and Summer Times.

For men, the Burlington Porcelain, inspired by English porcelain, presents itself with an elegant, floral 360° print. The paisley pattern of the Burlington Paisley sock, which is also typically British and contrasting in colour, is just as suitable for a summer picnic in the countryside.

The funny all-over patterns of the Burlington Corgi and the Burlington Cabriolet will make all dog and car lovers shine. Cute corgis and summery cabriolets make the socks real eye-catchers.

For active summer days, Burlington offers socks with a sporty rib structure and typical diamond design for him and her - the Burlington Active Rhomb and the Burlington Twisted Summer. The harmonious colour gradient of the Burlington Natural Ombre Stripe for men is reminiscent of a romantic sunset.