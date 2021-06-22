Burlington Women’s Legwear Spring/Summer 2022

Summer Breeze - Let the sun shine

Thinking of a relaxed spring out in the countryside or a sunny day at the beach in summer, Burlington’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection explores the collection theme Summer Breeze. Inspired by the British nature, the country lifestyle and the simple things in life that make you smile, the collection is characterised by the lightness of the warm season. The brand’s typical British heritage adds a nostalgic flair to the two sub-themes Simple Times and Summer Times.

The feminine floral pattern of the semi-transparent Burlington Tender Flower socks conjures up a meadow of flowers directly on every woman’s feet. Things get fruitier with the Burlington Citrus with a fresh and colourful all-over lemon motif.

The fine and transparent Burlington Fine Argyle with a subtle diamond pattern is a must-have for all fashionistas and can be perfectly combined with open-toed shoes. The Burlington Sheer Vichy in a classic check look convinces not only with the combination of transparencies, but also with colours.

The openwork structure of the light and airy Burlington Ajour Rhomb and the use of organic cotton and viscose let a fresh summer breeze blow around the ladies’ feet. The particularly soft and feminine Burlington Cosy Rhomb is the perfect companion for cosy summer evenings.